The 2024 WM Phoenix Open saw a series of challenges before a winner could be announced. Golfers and fans both faced hurdles due to the weather conditions that occurred on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Not only did it delay the play, but it also left fans with a negative experience.

However, now to make amends for fans alike who were denied entry at TPC Scottsdale, the Thunderbirds, the tournament organizers, have devised a refund plan for Saturday's mess. Viewers can secure their refund by sending an email to the provided address.

WM Phoenix Open took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the statement:

In the above statement, the organizers mentioned how heavy rainfall had made it difficult for several fans to enter the golf course. They even acknowledged that they had to close the main entrance on Saturday due to which fans must have felt furious. They further wrote:

“Those fans who purchased a ticket and were denied entrance on Saturday can request a refund by emailing [email protected] . A dedicated team will be available to respond to inquiries and answer any question.”

They also assured that modifications to the course are necessary and that the organizers will address these changes. They added:

“We are aware that changes need to be made and we will spend the upcoming months identifying those areas where change is necessary. Not just for Friday and Saturday, but for the entire week.”

A look into 2024 WM Phoenix Open tournament

The WM Phoenix Open started its first round on Thursday (February 8). As many as 132 players were chasing the winning title and $8,800,000 prize pool. After two successful rounds, Nick Taylor and Sahith Theegala were ahead on the leaderboard.

However, golfers were not able to finish the third round on Saturday (February 10) due to multiple weather conditions at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium course. This made the round resume on Sunday (February 11).

It is worth mentioning that due to issues arising at the golf courses, a few golfers even lost their composure. Players such as Zach Johnson and Billy Horschel found themselves frustrated, even urging fans to maintain silence.

Nonetheless, the WM Phoenix Open concluded with a dramatic twist, as Nick Taylor and Charley Hoffman finished tied with scores of 21-under par. This resulted in a playoff between the two, where Taylor emerged victorious, clinching the win by a narrow margin of one stroke.