WM Phoenix Open rolls out monumental changes to avoid last year’s chaos

The WM Phoenix Open has introduced significant changes to avoid the chaotic scenes of last year. These changes include infrastructural remodeling to prevent the grassy slopes from becoming slippery in case of rain.
The 2024 WM Phoenix Open concluded with Nick Taylor securing a thrilling playoff victory over Charley Hoffman. While the event itself was exciting, the action outside also drew attention. Fans created chaotic scenes at the TPC Scottsdale which led to a record number of arrests. This resulted in harsh criticism from both traditional fans and players.
As a result, WM Phoenix Tournament Chairman Matt Mooney and his team were forced to make considerable changes this year. They partnered with the Thunderbirds to remodel several aspects, including the creation of a brand-new fan entrance on Greenway Hayden Loop by the 18th tee.
"The ability to have all the people that are coming out of 16, 17 and 18 to be able to go straight out of 18 tee and be right on Hayden is, I think, huge," Mooney said as per Golf Digest. "The area at the main entrance coming through the main entrance behind 18 green has always gotten so congested.
"Even though we know we’re going to have a little bit better syncing of our crowd numbers, I think that probably gives me the most comfort. Fans just have a lot of options."
Another important change introduced at the WM Phoenix Open is the expanded walkways, designed to enhance foot traffic flow and allow fans to move around more easily. Further, the tickets have been digitized to replace physical tickets and streamline both the scanning and purchasing process.
The tickets for the WM Phoenix Open 2025 are now made day-specific to improve crowd management. There has been an increase in ticket prices, with Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday prices rising from $50 to $75, and Friday and Saturday tickets increasing from $75 to $125.
While there are no significant changes to the alcohol policy at WM Phoenix Open, a two-drink limit per transaction has been introduced to help avoid chaotic situations. Furthermore, outside alcohol has been banned this year.
Who is playing at the WM Phoenix Open 2025? Field explored
Here's the field for the WM Phoenix Open 2025:
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Bud Cauley
- Luke Clanton
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Patrick Fishburn
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Jesper Svensson
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Trey Mullinax
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Paul Waring
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu