WM Phoenix Open rolls out monumental changes to avoid last year’s chaos

The WM Phoenix Open has introduced significant changes to avoid the chaotic scenes of last year. These changes include infrastructural remodeling to prevent the grassy slopes from becoming slippery in case of rain.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open concluded with Nick Taylor securing a thrilling playoff victory over Charley Hoffman. While the event itself was exciting, the action outside also drew attention. Fans created chaotic scenes at the TPC Scottsdale which led to a record number of arrests. This resulted in harsh criticism from both traditional fans and players.

As a result, WM Phoenix Tournament Chairman Matt Mooney and his team were forced to make considerable changes this year. They partnered with the Thunderbirds to remodel several aspects, including the creation of a brand-new fan entrance on Greenway Hayden Loop by the 18th tee.

"The ability to have all the people that are coming out of 16, 17 and 18 to be able to go straight out of 18 tee and be right on Hayden is, I think, huge," Mooney said as per Golf Digest. "The area at the main entrance coming through the main entrance behind 18 green has always gotten so congested.

"Even though we know we’re going to have a little bit better syncing of our crowd numbers, I think that probably gives me the most comfort. Fans just have a lot of options."

Another important change introduced at the WM Phoenix Open is the expanded walkways, designed to enhance foot traffic flow and allow fans to move around more easily. Further, the tickets have been digitized to replace physical tickets and streamline both the scanning and purchasing process.

The tickets for the WM Phoenix Open 2025 are now made day-specific to improve crowd management. There has been an increase in ticket prices, with Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday prices rising from $50 to $75, and Friday and Saturday tickets increasing from $75 to $125.

While there are no significant changes to the alcohol policy at WM Phoenix Open, a two-drink limit per transaction has been introduced to help avoid chaotic situations. Furthermore, outside alcohol has been banned this year.

Who is playing at the WM Phoenix Open 2025? Field explored

Here's the field for the WM Phoenix Open 2025:

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Jacob Bridgeman

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Bud Cauley

Luke Clanton

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Patrick Fishburn

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Jesper Svensson

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Jesse Mueller

Trey Mullinax

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

