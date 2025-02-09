WM Phoenix Open Round 4 weather forecast: Will winds play major role at TPC Scottsdale?

The WM Phoenix Open has completed three rounds and will conclude on Sunday after the final round at TPC Scottsdale. The weather at the venue will vary throughout the day, with 13 degrees in the morning around 8 a.m., 23 degrees in the afternoon around 2 p.m., and 18 degrees at night around 10 p.m.

According to reports from Accuweather, wind and humidity in the morning around 8 a.m. will be NE 6 km/h and 55 %, respectively. The wind and humidity in the afternoon around 2 p.m. will be SW 7 km/h and 27 %, respectively. The wind and humidity at night around 10 p.m. will be NNE 6 km/h and 33 %, respectively.

Morning ( 8 am):

Temperature: 13°

Wind: NE 6 km/h

Air Quality: Poor

Max UV Index: 1 Low

Wind Gusts: 6 km/h

Humidity: 55%

Indoor Humidity: 35% (Slightly Dry)

Dew Point: 4° C

Cloud Cover: 12%

Visibility: 16 km

Cloud Ceiling: 9100 m

Afternoon ( 2 pm):

Temperature: 22°

Wind: SW 7 km/h

Air Quality: Poor

Max UV Index: 3 Moderate

Wind Gusts: 9 km/h

Humidity: 27%

Indoor Humidity: 27% (Slightly Dry)

Dew Point: 3° C

Cloud Cover: 28%

Visibility: 16 km

Cloud Ceiling: 9100 m

Night ( 10 pm)

Wind: NNE 6 km/h

Air Quality: Poor

Wind Gusts: 6 km/h

Humidity: 33%

Indoor Humidity: 43% (Slightly Dry)

Dew Point: 1° C

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 16 km

Cloud Ceiling: 9100 m

Tee times and pairings for Round 4 of 2025 WM Phoenix Open

Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, and Trey Mullinax will tee off on the first tee at 10:30 am. Following them, Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, and Nick Taylor will tee off on the same tee at 10:41 am. David Skinns, Seamus Power, and Luke List will start on the 10th tee at 10:30 am, followed by Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, and Ben Griffin, who will start on the same tee at 10:41 am.

Here's the entire list of tee times and pairings for the fourth round of the WM Phoenix Open:

Hole 1

10:30 AM - Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax

10:41 AM - Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor

10:52 AM - Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:03 AM - Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam

11:14 AM - Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

11:25 AM - Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia

11:36 AM - Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland

11:47 AM - Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin

11:58 AM - J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee

12:09 PM - Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

12:20 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:31 PM - Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

12:42 PM - Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger

Hole 10

10:30 AM - David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List

10:41 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin

10:52 AM - Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk

11:03 AM - Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips

11:14 AM - Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman

11:25 AM - Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim

11:36 AM - Brice Garnett, C.T. Pan, Corey Conners

11:47 AM - Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens

11:58 AM - K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap

12:09 PM - Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery

12:20 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns

12:31 PM - Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson

12:42 PM - Byeong Hun An, Ryan Palmer

