WM Phoenix Open Round 4 weather forecast: Will winds play major role at TPC Scottsdale?

The WM Phoenix Open has completed three rounds and will conclude on Sunday after the final round at TPC Scottsdale. The weather at the venue will vary throughout the day, with 13 degrees in the morning around 8 a.m., 23 degrees in the afternoon around 2 p.m., and 18 degrees at night around 10 p.m.
According to reports from Accuweather, wind and humidity in the morning around 8 a.m. will be NE 6 km/h and 55 %, respectively. The wind and humidity in the afternoon around 2 p.m. will be SW 7 km/h and 27 %, respectively. The wind and humidity at night around 10 p.m. will be NNE 6 km/h and 33 %, respectively.
Morning ( 8 am):
Temperature: 13°
Wind: NE 6 km/h
Air Quality: Poor
Max UV Index: 1 Low
Wind Gusts: 6 km/h
Humidity: 55%
Indoor Humidity: 35% (Slightly Dry)
Dew Point: 4° C
Cloud Cover: 12%
Visibility: 16 km
Cloud Ceiling: 9100 m
Afternoon ( 2 pm):
Temperature: 22°
Wind: SW 7 km/h
Air Quality: Poor
Max UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wind Gusts: 9 km/h
Humidity: 27%
Indoor Humidity: 27% (Slightly Dry)
Dew Point: 3° C
Cloud Cover: 28%
Visibility: 16 km
Cloud Ceiling: 9100 m
Night ( 10 pm)
Wind: NNE 6 km/h
Air Quality: Poor
Wind Gusts: 6 km/h
Humidity: 33%
Indoor Humidity: 43% (Slightly Dry)
Dew Point: 1° C
Cloud Cover: 45%
Visibility: 16 km
Cloud Ceiling: 9100 m
Tee times and pairings for Round 4 of 2025 WM Phoenix Open
Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, and Trey Mullinax will tee off on the first tee at 10:30 am. Following them, Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, and Nick Taylor will tee off on the same tee at 10:41 am. David Skinns, Seamus Power, and Luke List will start on the 10th tee at 10:30 am, followed by Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, and Ben Griffin, who will start on the same tee at 10:41 am.
Here's the entire list of tee times and pairings for the fourth round of the WM Phoenix Open:
Hole 1
10:30 AM - Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax
10:41 AM - Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor
10:52 AM - Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard
11:03 AM - Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam
11:14 AM - Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama
11:25 AM - Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia
11:36 AM - Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland
11:47 AM - Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin
11:58 AM - J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee
12:09 PM - Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
12:20 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:31 PM - Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
12:42 PM - Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger
Hole 10
10:30 AM - David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List
10:41 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin
10:52 AM - Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk
11:03 AM - Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips
11:14 AM - Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman
11:25 AM - Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim
11:36 AM - Brice Garnett, C.T. Pan, Corey Conners
11:47 AM - Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens
11:58 AM - K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap
12:09 PM - Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery
12:20 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns
12:31 PM - Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson
12:42 PM - Byeong Hun An, Ryan Palmer