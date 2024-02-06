WM Phoenix Open tee times for first and second round explored

The WM Phoenix Open is almost here. This weekend, golfers from everywhere will be in Phoenix for one of the most prominent events of the season. It has a pretty stacked field and should have action to watch from the first tee of the first round, which begins on February 8.

The second round will follow that, and by the time it ends, there will be a much clearer idea of which players are the contenders. Round one and two are pretty important in that regard, so here are the tee times for golfers during those rounds.

WM Phoenix Open first two rounds tee times

Here's how round one of the PGA Tour event looks to tee off. As usual, there will be golfers on alternating holes one and 10. They will go every 11 minutes, so it will be a pretty fast-paced event as usual.

Round 1 time Tee Group Round 2 time 2:20 PM GMT 1 Martin Laird | David Lipsky | Carl Yuan 12 PM EST 2:20 PM GMT 10 Nate Lashley | Kevin Yu | Tyson Alexander 12 PM EST 2:31 PM GMT 1 Joel Dahmen | Greyson Sigg | Carson Young 12:11 PM EST 2:31 PM GMT 10 Kevin Streelman | Callum Tarren | Matti Schmid 12:11 PM EST 2:42 PM GMT 1 Luke Donald | Alex Noren | Davis Thompson 12:22 PM EST 2:42 PM GMT 10 Aaron Baddeley | Eric Cole | Joseph Bramlett 12:22 PM EST 2:53 PM GMT 1 Akshay Bhatia | Vincent Norrman | Emiliano Grillo 12:33 PM EST 2:53 PM GMT 10 Brian Harman | Max Homa | Jordan Spieth 12:33 PM EST 3:04 PM GMT 1 Erik van Rooyen | Harris English | Adam Schenk 12:44 PM EST 3:04 PM GMT 10 Grayson Murray | Tom Kim | Rickie Fowler 12:44 PM EST 3:15 PM GMT 1 Matt Wallace | J.J. Spaun | Matt Kuchar 12:55 PM EST 3:15 PM GMT 10 Matt Fitzpatrick | Sungjae Im | Shane Lowry 12:55 PM EST 3:26 PM GMT 1 Lucas Glover | Nico Echavarria | Tom Hoge 1:06 PM EST 3:26 PM GMT 10 Sahith Theegala | Adam Svensson | Brendon Todd 1:06 PM EST 3:37 PM GMT 1 Lee Hodges | Ryan Brehm | Adam Hadwin 1:17 PM EST 3:37 PM GMT 10 Luke List | Gary Woodland | Andrew Putnam 1:17 PM EST 3:48 PM GMT 1 Garrick Higgo | Ben Griffin | Dylan Wu 1:28 PM EST 3:48 PM GMT 10 C.T. Pan | Aaron Rai | Vince Whaley 1:28 PM EST 3:59 PM GMT 1 Denny McCarthy | Hayden Buckley | Austin Eckroat 1:39 PM EST 3:59 PM GMT 10 Lanto Griffin | S.H. Kim | Ben Taylor 1:39 PM EST 4:10 PM GMT 1 Patton Kizzire | Kevin Chappell | Ben Kohles 1:50 PM EST 4:10 PM GMT 10 Victor Perez | Chris Gotterup | Nicolo Galletti 1:50 PM EST 7:00 PM GMT 1 Bud Cauley | Sam Ryder | Thomas Detry 7:20 AM EST 7:00 PM GMT 10 Sam Stevens | Harry Hall | Andrew Novak 7:20 AM EST 7:11 PM GMT 1 Peter Malnati | Chesson Hadley | Zac Blair 7:31 AM EST 7:11 PM GMT 10 Tyler Duncan | Charley Hoffman | Brandon Wu 7:31 AM EST 7:22 PM GMT 1 Byeong Hun An | Maverick McNealy | Will Gordon 7:42 AM EST 7:22 PM GMT 10 Keith Mitchell | Ben Martin | Min Woo Lee 7:42 AM EST 7:33 PM GMT 1 Wyndham Clark | Scottie Scheffler | Hideki Matsuyama 7:53 AM EST 7:33 PM GMT 10 Nick Taylor | Kurt Kitayama | Brandt Snedeker 7:53 AM EST 7:44 PM GMT 1 Justin Thomas | Adam Scott | Cameron Young 8:04 AM EST 7:44 PM GMT 10 Nick Hardy | Stewart Cink | J.B. Holmes 8:04 AM EST 7:55 PM GMT 1 Sam Burns | Si Woo Kim | J.T. Poston 8:15 AM EST 7:55 PM GMT 10 Corey Conners | Chez Reavie | K.H. Lee 8:15 AM EST 8:06 PM GMT 1 Chad Ramey | Cameron Champ | Scott Stallings 8:26 AM EST 8:06 PM GMT 10 Camilo VillegasSeamus PowerDaniel Berger 8:26 AM EST 8:17 PM GMT 1 Taylor Moore | Billy Horschel | Zach Johnson 8:37 AM EST 8:17 PM GMT 10 Kevin Stadler | Beau Hossler | Taylor Montgomery 8:37 AM EST 8:28 PM GMT 1 Michael Kim | Jhonattan Vegas | Matt NeSmith 8:48 AM EST 8:28 PM GMT 10 Ryan Moore | Doug Ghim | Justin Lower 8:48 AM EST 8:39 PM GMT 1 Mark Hubbard | Robby Shelton | Ryan Fox 8:59 AM EST 8:39 PM GMT 10 Troy Merritt | Christiaan Bezuidenhout | Justin Suh 8:59 AM EST 8:50 PM GMT 1 Jake Knapp | Alexander Björk | Jim Knous 9:10 AM EST 8:50 PM GMT 10 Sami Valimaki | Adrien Dumont de Chassart | Jesse Mueller 9:10 AM EST

Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 7:33 pm GMT. He will be joined by Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama, so that's going to be a time golf fans would want to pay attention to.

Eleven minutes later, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Cameron Young tee off as well, so it'll be an exciting few minutes for fans watching in the crowds or at home.

Other key groups to watch include the one with Brian Harman, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth. On Thursday, they will tee off from hole 10 at 2:53 pm GMT. Their counterpart group at that time includes Akshay Bhatia and Emiliano Grillo.

Brian Harman will tee off with Max Homa and Jordan Spieth

Scheffler is the betting favorite this time around since he is the defending champion, so he's going to be someone to watch out for. Fortunately, he is one of the later starts on Thursday.