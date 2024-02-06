WM Phoenix Open tee times for first and second round explored

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 06, 2024 19:50 GMT
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
The WM Phoenix Open is almost here. This weekend, golfers from everywhere will be in Phoenix for one of the most prominent events of the season. It has a pretty stacked field and should have action to watch from the first tee of the first round, which begins on February 8.

The second round will follow that, and by the time it ends, there will be a much clearer idea of which players are the contenders. Round one and two are pretty important in that regard, so here are the tee times for golfers during those rounds.

WM Phoenix Open first two rounds tee times

Here's how round one of the PGA Tour event looks to tee off. As usual, there will be golfers on alternating holes one and 10. They will go every 11 minutes, so it will be a pretty fast-paced event as usual.

Round 1 time TeeGroupRound 2 time
2:20 PM GMT1Martin Laird | David Lipsky | Carl Yuan12 PM EST
2:20 PM GMT10Nate Lashley | Kevin Yu | Tyson Alexander12 PM EST
2:31 PM GMT1Joel Dahmen | Greyson Sigg | Carson Young12:11 PM EST
2:31 PM GMT10Kevin Streelman | Callum Tarren | Matti Schmid12:11 PM EST
2:42 PM GMT1Luke Donald | Alex Noren | Davis Thompson12:22 PM EST
2:42 PM GMT10Aaron Baddeley | Eric Cole | Joseph Bramlett12:22 PM EST
2:53 PM GMT1Akshay Bhatia | Vincent Norrman | Emiliano Grillo12:33 PM EST
2:53 PM GMT10Brian Harman | Max Homa | Jordan Spieth12:33 PM EST
3:04 PM GMT1Erik van Rooyen | Harris English | Adam Schenk12:44 PM EST
3:04 PM GMT10Grayson Murray | Tom Kim | Rickie Fowler12:44 PM EST
3:15 PM GMT1Matt Wallace | J.J. Spaun | Matt Kuchar12:55 PM EST
3:15 PM GMT10Matt Fitzpatrick | Sungjae Im | Shane Lowry12:55 PM EST
3:26 PM GMT1Lucas Glover | Nico Echavarria | Tom Hoge1:06 PM EST
3:26 PM GMT10Sahith Theegala | Adam Svensson | Brendon Todd1:06 PM EST
3:37 PM GMT1Lee Hodges | Ryan Brehm | Adam Hadwin1:17 PM EST
3:37 PM GMT10Luke List | Gary Woodland | Andrew Putnam1:17 PM EST
3:48 PM GMT1Garrick Higgo | Ben Griffin | Dylan Wu1:28 PM EST
3:48 PM GMT10C.T. Pan | Aaron Rai | Vince Whaley1:28 PM EST
3:59 PM GMT1Denny McCarthy | Hayden Buckley | Austin Eckroat1:39 PM EST
3:59 PM GMT10Lanto Griffin | S.H. Kim | Ben Taylor1:39 PM EST
4:10 PM GMT1Patton Kizzire | Kevin Chappell | Ben Kohles1:50 PM EST
4:10 PM GMT10Victor Perez | Chris Gotterup | Nicolo Galletti1:50 PM EST
7:00 PM GMT1Bud Cauley | Sam Ryder | Thomas Detry7:20 AM EST
7:00 PM GMT10Sam Stevens | Harry Hall | Andrew Novak7:20 AM EST
7:11 PM GMT1Peter Malnati | Chesson Hadley | Zac Blair7:31 AM EST
7:11 PM GMT10Tyler Duncan | Charley Hoffman | Brandon Wu7:31 AM EST
7:22 PM GMT1Byeong Hun An | Maverick McNealy | Will Gordon7:42 AM EST
7:22 PM GMT10Keith Mitchell | Ben Martin | Min Woo Lee7:42 AM EST
7:33 PM GMT1Wyndham Clark | Scottie Scheffler | Hideki Matsuyama7:53 AM EST
7:33 PM GMT10Nick Taylor | Kurt Kitayama | Brandt Snedeker7:53 AM EST
7:44 PM GMT1Justin Thomas | Adam Scott | Cameron Young8:04 AM EST
7:44 PM GMT10Nick Hardy | Stewart Cink | J.B. Holmes8:04 AM EST
7:55 PM GMT1Sam Burns | Si Woo Kim | J.T. Poston8:15 AM EST
7:55 PM GMT10Corey Conners | Chez Reavie | K.H. Lee8:15 AM EST
8:06 PM GMT1Chad Ramey | Cameron Champ | Scott Stallings8:26 AM EST
8:06 PM GMT10Camilo VillegasSeamus PowerDaniel Berger8:26 AM EST
8:17 PM GMT1Taylor Moore | Billy Horschel | Zach Johnson8:37 AM EST
8:17 PM GMT10Kevin Stadler | Beau Hossler | Taylor Montgomery8:37 AM EST
8:28 PM GMT1Michael Kim | Jhonattan Vegas | Matt NeSmith8:48 AM EST
8:28 PM GMT10Ryan Moore | Doug Ghim | Justin Lower8:48 AM EST
8:39 PM GMT1Mark Hubbard | Robby Shelton | Ryan Fox8:59 AM EST
8:39 PM GMT10Troy Merritt | Christiaan Bezuidenhout | Justin Suh8:59 AM EST
8:50 PM GMT1Jake Knapp | Alexander Björk | Jim Knous9:10 AM EST
8:50 PM GMT10Sami Valimaki | Adrien Dumont de Chassart | Jesse Mueller9:10 AM EST

Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 7:33 pm GMT. He will be joined by Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama, so that's going to be a time golf fans would want to pay attention to.

Eleven minutes later, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Cameron Young tee off as well, so it'll be an exciting few minutes for fans watching in the crowds or at home.

Other key groups to watch include the one with Brian Harman, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth. On Thursday, they will tee off from hole 10 at 2:53 pm GMT. Their counterpart group at that time includes Akshay Bhatia and Emiliano Grillo.

Brian Harman will tee off with Max Homa and Jordan Spieth
Brian Harman will tee off with Max Homa and Jordan Spieth

Scheffler is the betting favorite this time around since he is the defending champion, so he's going to be someone to watch out for. Fortunately, he is one of the later starts on Thursday.

