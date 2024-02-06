WM Phoenix Open tee times for first and second round explored

The WM Phoenix Open is almost here. This weekend, golfers from everywhere will be in Phoenix for one of the most prominent events of the season. It has a pretty stacked field and should have action to watch from the first tee of the first round, which begins on February 8.
The second round will follow that, and by the time it ends, there will be a much clearer idea of which players are the contenders. Round one and two are pretty important in that regard, so here are the tee times for golfers during those rounds.
WM Phoenix Open first two rounds tee times
Here's how round one of the PGA Tour event looks to tee off. As usual, there will be golfers on alternating holes one and 10. They will go every 11 minutes, so it will be a pretty fast-paced event as usual.
Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 7:33 pm GMT. He will be joined by Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama, so that's going to be a time golf fans would want to pay attention to.
Eleven minutes later, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Cameron Young tee off as well, so it'll be an exciting few minutes for fans watching in the crowds or at home.
Other key groups to watch include the one with Brian Harman, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth. On Thursday, they will tee off from hole 10 at 2:53 pm GMT. Their counterpart group at that time includes Akshay Bhatia and Emiliano Grillo.
Scheffler is the betting favorite this time around since he is the defending champion, so he's going to be someone to watch out for. Fortunately, he is one of the later starts on Thursday.