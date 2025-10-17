  • home icon
  • WNBA star Caitlin Clark returns to LPGA hall of famer-hosted The Annika pro-am 

WNBA star Caitlin Clark returns to LPGA hall of famer-hosted The Annika pro-am 

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Oct 17, 2025 11:00 GMT
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn
WNBA star Caitlin Clark - Source: Imagn

WNBA star Caitlin Clark will return to the Annika Sorenstam-hosted LPGA event called The Annika Pro-Am. Clark will appear at the Pro-Am match, which will take place before the main game begins. This is the second time in a row that Clark returns to the LPGA event, as she also played the 2024 Annika Pro-Am

Sorenstam shared an Instagram post about the same. In the post, she uploaded a few pictures of Caitlin Clark playing at the Pelican Golf Club, and she wrote:

“She’s back on the tee. Gainbridge ambassador and WNBA star Caitlin Clark will return to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, competing in the Wednesday Pro-Am on November 12. Open to the public with tickets at TheAnnika.com”
The Annika is scheduled from November 13 to 16, with a $3.25 million purse. The list of golfers who will appear at the event includes Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson, Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, and more.

Caitlin Clark shared her feelings before returning to the Annika Pro-Am

Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts before playing The Annika Pro-Am. Clark told The NewYork Times that her last appearance at the tournament was amazing, especially because she played with golfers like Nelly Korda. She added that she was excited to return to Tampa in November for the Pro-Am event. Her words were:

“I had an amazing time at The Annika last November and participating in the Pro-Am alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, two of the best in the game. I am honoured to be an ambassador for a company in Gainbridge that is so committed to elevating women's sports. I can't wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the Pro-Am with the best women golfers in the world.”
Even Annika Sorenstam shared her feelings before welcoming Caitlin Clark again in the same tournament. She explained that it was an honor to have the WNBA star last year, and she showed her passion for golf. Hence, Sorenstam was looking forward to welcoming her again. She said:

“It was an honor to play in the pro-am with Caitlin last year. The crowds were amazing and we are excited for her return to the Annika in November. She added such a great dynamic to our event, and her passion for golf and competitiveness were fun to witness firsthand. I look forward to having her back and continuing to introduce the great game of golf tournament the next generation.”

Last year, the Annika event was won by Nelly Korda by defeating Charley Hull with a 14-under. Hull, Im Jin Hee, and Zhang Weiwei finished in second place with 11 under. Rose Zhang and Linn Grant finished in fifth place on the tournament leaderboard after shooting 10 under.

Suchita Chakraborty

