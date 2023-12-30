“Wolffie is a world-class talent”: Talor Gooch talks about Bubba Watson taking a chance on Matt Wolff despite poor form

Talor Gooch recently expressed support for Bubba Watson's decision to include Matthew Wolff in their RangeGoats GC LIV golf squad. The American golf pro highlighted Wolff's potential as a valuable asset to Watson's team, although his current season's performance wasn’t up to the mark.

Gooch further concurred on the LIV Golf's 'Fairway to Heaven' podcast regarding Bubba Watson's long-term plans for the team. He acknowledged Wolff as a potential addition, given that the golfer is only 24 years old.

Talor Gooch said (via mirror.co.uk):

"Usually you don't want to sell a stock when its low, usually you want to sell a stock when it is high. Usually you then don't want to buy a stock when it is high, usually you want to buy a stock when it is low. As Bubba [Watson] is wanting to build his team for the future, Wolffie is a world class talent... Matt Wolff is seven years younger than me. This is a guy that he can build around for a long time."

Earlier this month, Bubba Watson initiated a trade, sending Talor Gooch to Brooks Koepka's Smash GC team in exchange for the inclusion of Matt Wolff in their roster.

The two-time Masters Winner not only provided Wolff with an opportunity to join their side but also demonstrated trust in the young golfer. Talking about his move, Watson said on the 'Fore Play' podcast:

"When you think about it, Matthew Wolff, he's 24. He was give or take top 15 in the world at some point. He was in that group with [Collin] Morikawa, Victor Hovland. I believe in Matt. I tried to get him two years ago when I joined the league, I tried to get him last year when Brooks got him."

As a result of this trade, Talor Gooch will begin the LIV Season 2024 under the captainship of Brooks Koepka's team.

A look into Talor Gooch’s 2023 LIV Season

Talor Gooch has performed decently in all the 14 events of the 2023 LIV Season. He achieved remarkable finishes, securing three victories on the tour this year.

In April, he clinched his first win at the LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide, triumphing over Anirban Lahiri by three strokes. His second victory came at the LIV Golf Invitational Singapore, where he prevailed in a playoff against Sergio Garcia.

The 32-year-old golfer’s third triumph took place at the LIV Golf Invitational Andalucia, where he edged out Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke.

Talor Gooch's 2023 LIV finishes:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba- T11

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson- T13

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando- T16

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide- 1

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore- 1x

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa- T36

LIV Golf Invitational DC- T15

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía- 1

LIV Golf Invitational London- T21

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier- T7

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster- T11

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago- T5

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah- 2-y

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play- T12.