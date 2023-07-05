Women’s Pro Golf Tour: Keerthana, Vidhatri, Khushi take the lead on Day 1

The first day of the 10th leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour witnessed three golfers take the lead. The amateur golfers have dominated the last two legs of the tour, and they dominated Day 1 of the 10th leg too.

The Amateur golfers Keerthana Nair and Vidhatri impressed everyone as they tied for the top, alongside pro golf star Khushi Khanijau. The trio ended day 1 with one under 71 on Wednesday at Prestige Golfshire, Bengaluru.

Vidhatri is having an excellent year so far. The Mysuru golfer recently represented India in the 43rd International Queen Sirikit Cup 2023. She also emerged as the winner of the 9th leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

The teenager shot four-under 68 to register a 13-shot title win. She has a chance of winning the title back-to-back now. She certainly is on her way to do so. Keerthana Nair, on the other hand, finished as the runner-up in the eighth leg of the tour. She had an excellent start to the 10th leg of the tournament, with six birdies and two bogeys to her name.

Experienced Tvesa Malik shot par 72

Tvesa Malik's search for the form continues as the experienced golfer ended day 1 of the 10th leg with a par 72. She began the day well, but lost her way in the ninth hole.

She tied with two other golfers - Mannat Brar and Kriti Chowhan. Since several top golfers are away with international tournaments, the 10th leg of the tour is an excellent opportunity for the experienced golfer to find some form. She will be keen for a better finish on Day two.

Saanvi Somu, who impressed everyone by finishing as the runner-up to Vidhatri in the 9th leg, had a slow start to the 10th leg. She finished 1-over 73 and tied for the 7th place with Ananya Datar and Neha Tripathi.

For the uninitiated, the tournament consists of 37 players. 31 of them are professionals while six of them are amateurs. The prize money for winning the title is ₹12 Lakhs.

