“Wonder if it's to do with the LIV Golf merger”: Fans react to Rory McIlroy’s statement about resigning from PGA Tour Policy Board

Rory McIlroy is currently playing in the DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. After shooting a 1 under 71 in the opening round on Thursday, he revealed the reason behind resigning from the PGA Tour Policy Board while speaking to the press at the end of the day.

Sky Sports News' X account shared a video of the Northern Irishman explaining the reason behind his resignation. He said that he would not be able to dedicate much time to that role.

Fans were quick to share their respective views on Rory McIlroy quitting the PGA Tour Policy Board. One of them speculated if it was connected with the LIV golf merger and they wrote:

"Wonder if it's to do with the LIV Golf merger...even Rory seems bemused it happened"

Another fan said that McIlroy's statement was due to growing tension inside the PGA Tour due to increased competition with the LIV Golf League.

Fans had mixed reactions to McIlroy's statement. Here are some top comments on X:

"I've got a lot going on in my life" - Rory McIlroy reveals his reason behind resigning from the PGA Tour Policy Board

During the post-round interview, the Northern Irishman spoke about the busy schedule that restricted him from staying in the Player Director position on the Policy Board of the leading American golf tour.

In the video shared by Sky Sports News on X, Rory McIlroy said that a lot of things were going on in his life. He mentioned his growing investment portfolio and even the upcoming TGL, a league he founded along with Tiger Woods.

"I just think I've got a lot going on in my life between my golf game, my family and my growing investment portfolio, my involvement in TGL. I just felt like something had to give. I just didn't feel like I could commit the time and the energy into doing that," McIlroy said.

McIlroy added that he does not mind being busy. However, there are people on the PGA Tour Policy Board who would dedicate a lot more time and energy than he could offer. Also, he felt that the board was in the right hands and his resignation would not affect it much.

"I don't mind being busy, but I like being busy doing my own stuff. Something had to give, and there's guys that are on that board that are spending a lot more time and a lot more energy on it than I am. It's in good hands, and I felt like it was the right time to step off," McIlroy concluded.

Rory McIlroy is currently playing in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. In the opening round, he shot five brilliant birdies, but also four bogeys that took his score to 1 under 71. He is currently placed in the T15th rank on the leaderboard.