“Wonder if they’re checking out any golf tournaments in the area”: Fans react to Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas’ Wimbledon appearance 

Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas made a stop at the 2023 Wimbledon on Sunday. Their appearance comes just a week before they head for the Open Championship to be held in England. The trio of golfers were spotted with their wives — Annie Verret Speith, Jillian Thomas, and Allison Fowler at the All England Club.

They were planning to watch some great tennis headlined by seven-time champion Novak Djokovic. Fans, too, were excited to see the golfers in attendance at the 2023 Wimbledon.

The LIV Golf's London event is also taking place close by, at the Centurion Club. Many fans insinuated that the golfers were there to check out their rival tour's event.

"Wonder if they’re checking out any golf tournaments in the area"

Many fans were also quick to point out that while the golfers looked very smart attending the 2023 Wimbledon, Jordan Spieth seemed to have forgotten how to iron his suits. Fans made some light-hearted jokes about using 'irons', on the course and also off it.

Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas visit Wimbledon 2023 ahead of Open Championship

The trio of golfers are spending some time off at Wimbledon ahead of the Open Championship. The 151st Open will take place between July 16 to 23 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

The fourth and final major of the year will see tough competition. With Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Wyndham Clark winning the first three majors of the year, the fourth major is up for grabs.

Of the trio, only Rickie Fowler has won so far this year. He took his most recent win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which also propelled him to the position of favorite at the Open Championship. The luck is not so good for Jordan Spieth, who is not expected to make the top 10 this year.

Needless to say, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy enter the tournament as favorites. After being so close to winning at the US Open, McIlroy will be looking to seal the deal this weekend.

