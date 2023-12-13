“Word is getting out there” - Greg Norman applauds Jon Rahm's LIV Golf move, pointing out the resonance of the league's format among players

Greg Norman has not hidden his satisfaction for having finalized the signing of Jon Rahm for LIV Golf for the 2024 season. Norman is sure that the arrival of the Spaniard is a huge boost for the circuit. "Word is getting out there," said the Australian.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Greg Norman said there are a significant number of players who are interested in following Jon Rahm to play for his team and that this group includes "even the top players".

This is what Greg Norman told ESPN:

"I think word is getting out there amongst all the players around the world, even the top players, the best players in the world. They love our format, they love our platform, they love the team spirit, the team atmosphere. And to be honest with you, I've seen it resonate very, very loudly this year. And obviously, Jon is an incredible addition to us.

I'll be honest with you, since Jon signed, I know he's been inundated by players saying, 'I want to play on your team, Jon. How do I get on that?' And I have been inundated and my other team members, too, my C-suite within the organization. I can tell you, hand on my heart, between eight and 12 guys for about two or three spots and maybe two spots, to be honest with you."

In addition to the Jon Rahm issue, Norman also spoke to ESPN about the framework agreement and negotiations between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. The LIV Golf CEO said he has had no involvement in the agreement, but sees it as positive.

"I'm not involved with that framework agreement at all, Greg Norman said. I'm over here looking after LIV and running LIV, but it's great to see private equity coming into the game of golf and investing in the game of golf. I hope it does take place in some way, shape or form. It's to the betterment of the players."

Other than Jon Rahm, who have been the most high-profile additions to LIV Golf?

At the time of signing with LIV Golf, Jon Rahm is ranked 3rd in the Official World Golf Ranking, has won two Majors, including The Masters 2023 and 17 other tournaments between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

With such a pedigree, Jon Rahm is exactly the addition any tour needs. Not in vain, the LIV Golf has been trying to add players of that category since its very beginning.

Thus, among the most visible heads of the circuit at its founding were Phil Mickelson, winner of more than 40 PGA Tour tournaments, including six Majors, and Brooks Koepka, then four-time Major champion.

That list of top players was completed, among others, by Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith, Sergio García and Bubba Watson, all with at least one Major under their belts.

LIV Golf's attempts to sign high-profile players even lead to rumors. Important players in world golf such as Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau have been at the center of rumors linking them to the Greg Norman-led circuit.