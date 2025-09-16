World Amateur No. 1 Jackson Koivun misses out on exclusive club ft. Phil Mickelson at Procore Championship 2025

Jackson Koivun missed the opportunity to join the LIV golfer Phil Mickelson in an elite club after the former failed to win the Procore Championship 2025. Before Koivun, three golfers in their amateur status have won on the PGA Tour since 1983. Scott Verplank won in 1985, Phil Mickelson won in 1991, and Nick Dunlap won in 2024.

Koivun was in second place at the Procore Championship after Saturday, and if he had won the tournament title, he could have become the fourth golfer in PGA Tour history to achieve the same feat as Mickelson. However, the golfer missed the chance as he scored 71 in the final day of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine.

The PGA Tour Communications shared a post highlighting this on X in the middle of the tournament:

“No. 1 ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking Jackson Koivun seeks first PGA TOUR victory…become the fourth amateur to win on TOUR (since 1983) and first since Nick Dunlap (2024 American Express)."

Koivun started the opening round of the tournament with a 67 after shooting three birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine. He shot 66 in the second round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine, along with an eagle. The third round saw a 68 with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine, along with an eagle.

Finally, after the Procore Championship, Koivun finished in T4. Apart from the Procore Championship, he had two more top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour this year, and those came at the ISCO Championship and the Wyndham Championship with a T6 and T5, respectively. Koivun was also a part of the American Walker Cup team.

What did Captain Nathan Smith say after Jackson Koivun helped the Americans win the Walker Cup?

Nathan Smith shared how Jackson Koivun had been playing incredibly all summer and helped the American side to win the Walker Cup. His main contribution was in the singles, where he won over Tyler Weaver, and that helped the USA secure the cup with 8.5-1.5. Smith said:

“I think we’ve all watched Jackson all year, all summer, how incredible he’s played, and when he closed out his match, I said, “Thank you for playing.” It was just an honor for me to have him on my team.

"I think in any sport, if you’re a coach or captain, when your best player is your hardest working player and sets the tone for the team and just brings the level of professionalism, we got in the cart after his match, and he jumped in and he was going to drive the cart. I said, ‘Yeah, go drive the cart, you’ve been driving it all week. I’m just going to ride along in the passenger side.’ That sums it up.”

Jackson Koivun had only one missed cutline on the PGA Tour in 2025, and that came at the US Open.

