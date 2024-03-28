World No. 1 LPGA golfer Nelly Korda’s stock yardages revealed

The Rolex world number one golfer Nelly Korda is a fantastic golfer. While her many wins are a testament to her incredible talent, her TaylorMade equipment makes an impact as well.

Korda's stock yardages were recently revealed by the brand, and they're indicative of a combination of excellent golfing skills and top-notch equipment. Here are the yardages that TaylorMade revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Driver - 252 yards

3-Wood - 232 yards

7-wood - 218 yards

5-Hybrid - 200 yards

5-iron - 185 yards

6-iron - 169 yards

7-iron - 154 yards

8-iron - 144 yards

9-iron - 135 yards

PW - 124 yards

50 degree wedge - 115 yards

54 degree wedge - 100 yards

60 degree wedge - 83 yards

Expand Tweet

Those certainly go a long way toward impacting the LPGA Tour star's performance. Korda is one of the best, evidenced by her newly minted number one overall ranking, and the yardage that she can generate is not a small factor.

The above factors are also what helped Nelly Korda get the victory recently at Fir Hills Seri Pak. The win moved her back to first overall in the Rolex rankings, a position she's held multiple times. Korda also hit double digit victories in her career with the win, becoming the 39th American ever to do so.

Charley Hull compared to Nelly Korda by Trish Johnson

Charley Hull is one of the best golfers in the world. She finished T10 at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship and is ranked number seven in the Rolex world rankings. She's as talented as they come, but she might not be comparable to the world number one.

Nelly Korda is the Rolex world number one golfer.

Trish Johnson, a Solheim Cup and English golfer herself, recently spoke on Hull and her stature in the sport. She said via SB Nation:

“I’m probably her harshest critic because I know how good she is. She doesn’t win anywhere near enough for her talent, and she doesn’t get involved enough. The thing with Charley is that you’re never going to change her. I read something the other day that said how much she loves the game, and it’s her love of the game [that costs her]. She’s never going to change. She’s just going to go for every pin.”

The praise stopped there, though, and she outright compared her to Nelly Korda, saying:

“If you put Charley Hull against Nelly Korda, then I’m picking Nelly every single day of the week."

Johnson believes Korda to be the superior golfer and stated that she wouldn't even hesitate to pick her in a theoretical matchup with Hull, who is a six-time Solheim Cup player.

Korda recently out-dueled Hull, who briefly had a chance to win at Seri Pak. The final round was pretty chaotic as so many golfers, including Hull, moved up and down the leaderboard frequently. Ultimately, Korda prevailed over Ryann O'Toole in a one-hole playoff.