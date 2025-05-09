World No.4 Collin Morikawa gives update on his ‘Spider experiment’

Collin Morikawa opened up about his experience of playing with a Spider putter at the 2025 Truist Championship. The American golfer made a switch with his golf club at the 2025 RBC Heritage. He played with the TaylorMade Spider putter at the tournament. He was previously playing with the blade-style TaylorMade TP Soto putter, but following the Masters made a change to his bag.

Ad

However, Collin Morikawa again made a change in his bag at the Truist Championship, getting back to the old putter. In the post-round press conference of this week's Signature PGA Tour event on Thursday, May 8, the world No. 4 was asked if his "Spider experiment" was over. The American was quick with a reply and said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's not over. The last few days at home I was putting, I went back to the blade and made a lot of putts and felt comfortable. So why not stick with that instead of kind of going out on the putting green and spending an hour or two trying to figure out do I use this, do I do that? Just stick with what I've been seeing at home."

Ad

Trending

His previous putter had seemingly helped him with his game at the Truist Championship 2025. The 28-year-old opened up the tournament with an inaugural round of 63. Keith Mitchell took the lead in the game after the first round.

Collin Morikawa reflects on his performance at Truist Championship 2025

Collin Morikawa (Image Source: Imagn)

Morikawa started the game at the Truist Championship on the first tee hole. He made five birdies on the front nine and then two on the back nine.

Ad

He played the round of 7-under 63. In the post-round press conference, he reflected on his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"It felt great. There's always going to be some that you feel like you leave out there, but a day like this, first day, with everything going on, it felt very, very good. It felt like I was in control. When I was out of position, made my pars when I needed.

Ad

"Like I said, it was just being able to describe those shots a little bit more today to Joe just kind of helped me execute those shots and really feel and be comfortable with what I was trying to do," he added.

Collin Morikawa has so far played in eight PGA Tour events this season. He was the runner-up in two and had only missed one cut. He started the season with solo second place at The Sentry.

However, in his last outing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he missed the cut. He was also the runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More