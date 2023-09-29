“Worst Ryder Cup of all time” – Fans react to Friday afternoon's four-ball pairings, predicts European domination

The morning session of the 2023 Ryder Cup ended with Europe completely dominating the US, as they clean-swept the foursome session by 4-0.

After a one-sided morning session, the teams will gear up for the four-ball matches in the afternoon session. The schedule and pairings have been announced, and the matches will kick off at 6:25 am ET on Friday, September 29.

Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton will be back in action, this time as a pair, as they face the experienced duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the first four-ball match. Jon Rahm and Rasmus Højgaard will compete against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, with the match beginning at 6:40 am ET.

Robert Macintyre and Justin Rose will tee off for the first time on Friday at 6:50 am ET as they face the US duo of Max Homa and Wyndham Clark. The final match will begin at 7:10 am ET, with Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick representing Europe against Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Expand Tweet

Fans online had mixed reactions to the afternoon pairings. While a few US fans were disappointed not to see Brooks Koepka in the morning session, many of the supporters were still hopeful of an American comeback.

Here's a look at some of the comments:

"It's over anyway. Worst ryder cup of all time"

Expand Tweet

"I'm sure leaving the #5 player in the world on the bench will help the United States. What a joke."

Expand Tweet

"4 nil The Yanks 4-4 after day 1 Game on"

Expand Tweet

"US a lot stronger there, would be happy with 2-2"

Expand Tweet

"Luke Donald changing every pairing from the morning 😬"

Expand Tweet

"Hopefully we’ll see the 18th hole this afternoon"

Expand Tweet

"Hovland's chip in at 1 ignited the crowd and triggered an inner belief in the other 3 groups. This could be the Ryder Cup that was won on Day 1, Match 1, Hole 1. Here's to hoping ...... my Covid has become a wee bit more bearable!!!"

Expand Tweet

"Brilliant start from Europe couldn't ask for a better one, but that's all it is a start, still a lot of golf to play they need to keep there foot down now and push on 💪"

Expand Tweet

"Is it not too much to have some playing again ?"

Expand Tweet

"McIlroy at Mtach 4 is brilliant in order. Captain L. Donald is genius!"

Expand Tweet

"maybe the yanks should play against Australia or something 🤔"

Expand Tweet

"What a horrendous start! Time go bounce back! Let’s go!"

Expand Tweet

"What is the point at this moment - another spanking coming"

Expand Tweet

What happened in the Friday morning session of the Ryder Cup 2023? Foursome results explored

Here are the results for the Friday foursomes session of the Ryder Cup 2023 explored:

Match 1:

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton (Result: Rahm and Hatton won 4&3)

Match 2:

Max Homa and Brian Harman vs. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg (Result: Hovland and Åberg won 4&3)

Match 3:

Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa vs. Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry (Result: Straka and Lowry won 2&1)

Match 4:

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood (Result: McIlroy and Fleetwood won 2&1)