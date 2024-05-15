“Would be crazy to think he'd win another one” - Max Homa says he wouldn’t put it past Tiger Woods to attempt for another title

Tiger Woods hasn't won a Major since 2019 and he hadn't won one prior to that since 2008, but Max Homa isn't counting him out. Woods is 48 and will be 49 at the end of this year and has had myriad health issues, but his drive to win and his talent aren't being overlooked by his peers.

Homa was asked just how much Tiger Woods has left in the tank:

"His golf game was incredible. Two days I played with him he had it great if he had made anything he would have been right around the lead. So it was a tough draw for him and we had to play 20 some odd holes the second day, he wasn't limping too bad. So I think he's got a decent amount [left in the tank.]" (13:42)

He said that it ultimately comes down to how badly Woods wants to win another Major tournament, and that Homa and everyone else is well aware that Woods wants it "badly." He has always been one of the most competitive athletes of all time, and it might be a sore spot that he's not the most decorated golfer of all time.

The golfer went on to call the 15-time Major winner's game "mesmerizing", adding:

"It would be crazy to think he'd win another one but watching him play those two days at Augusta, I very much thought he could win another golf tournament. So I don't know tank-wise but he works his a** off and he's really good at golf. So I put nothing past him at this point."

A Major win would be surprising for any 48-year-old golfer at this stage of their career, let alone someone like Woods who has had major surgeries over the past few years and can only play once a month with his health. However, Homa isn't ready to count him out just yet. He's an all-time great golfer, and they're always capable of putting together a show.

Can Tiger Woods win this Major?

Tiger Woods and Max Homa are both in Valhalla for the PGA Championship this weekend. It is Woods' next chance to win his 16th major, moving him closer to Jack Nicklaus' all-time leading total of 18. It is also his chance to wash the last-place finish of the Masters off. That was the worst Major outing of his illustrious career.

Can Tiger Woods earn another Major victory?

According to CBS Sports, the odds aren't in Woods' favor. He is +12500, which is right alongside Rickie Fowler, David Puig, Chris Kirk, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Adrian Meronk, and others. These odds are the 40th-best of the entire field, so it is not likely.