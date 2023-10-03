“Would be very happy to have him again” -Rory Mcllroy feels Luke Donald should consider another stint as Ryder Cup Captain

Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald played a vital role in helping his team win the biennial tournament on Sunday after defeating the USA team by five points. Donald's pairing for the tournament has received vital praise from fans and golfers alike.

During a press conference following the conclusion of the tournament, Donald delivered a victory speech at the Marco Simone Golf Club. As he appreciated his team for their brilliant performances, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy said "Two more years" before adding:

"Everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again (as the captain)."

Which left a bright smile on Donald's face and he said:

"Maybe I go out leaving a legacy as a winning Ryder Cup captain and not risk that. Going over there in New York, which would be a real cauldron ... would be a really, really tough environment."

"(But) if I was to do this job, and I was to go over there and win, that would be some accomplishment," he added.

It is important to note that no one has served as the captain of the European team for two consecutive times since Bernard Gallacher in 1995.

Donald was offered the job as the Ryder Cup captain in 2023 after the original incumbent Henrik Stenson joined the LIV Golf.

"I'm really emotional"- Luke Donald on Europe team's victory at the 2023 Ryder Cup

The European team was the least favourite to win the Ryder Cup this year. Stalwarts of the European Ryder Cup team Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter defected from the DP World Tour to join LIV Golf and were ineligible for the biennial tournament. However, the team performed admirably well last week. They finished with a score of 16.5.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland dominated the golf course adding 4 and 3.5 points respectively.

Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald got emotional while talking about his team in an interview with SkySports. He said:

"I'm really emotional. It's been a long process and an amazing journey. I enjoyed this one, it was stressful. The U.S. put up a fight today, they really did. Hats off to them, unbelievable.

"But I'm so proud of my 12 guys. We formed a bond from day one and they gave me everything and they trusted me and they delivered for me."

Luke Donald holds an incredible record at the Ryder Cup. He was part of the winning team on all four occasions he played for the European team as a player. In 2018, Donald served as the vice-captain of the team when Thomas Bjorn was the captain.

In the last edition of the tournament, Donald was the vice-captain under Padraig Harrington's captaincy. He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2004 and then played in 2006, 2010 and 2012.