"Would do some really messed up things for a pizza" - Justin Thomas on being 3 months into his 1-year gluten-free diet

Justin Thomas is in the fourth month of his one-year commitment to a gluten-free diet and is struggling to stick to it. Not only is he on a gluten-free diet, but the PGA Championship winner has also vowed to not consume dairy-based products for six months.

Ahead of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, Thomas revealed what he was missing the most due to his new diet.

"I want a pizza like you cannot imagine," said Thomas. "Like I would do some really messed up things for a pizza just doused in ranch."

Thomas also spoke about what led him to a gluten-free diet. He said:

"I've never really had any health issues or haven't gotten sick at all. Last year I felt like I had a very odd year. The heat really got to me. I mean, the beginning of the week in Tulsa I was so sick. I mean, I had some kind of just atrocious like sinus infection, like I had no energy, it was terrible. I have no idea how I ended up playing well that week.

"It was right after Byron Nelson, which was incredibly hot. I had another couple events early in the year, like Mexico was really hot and I'm sure I had something there that messed with my stomach anyway, but just super dehydrated and just felt off."

Thomas revealed that during last year's Tour Championship, he threw up everything he had eaten. He felt that whenever it was getting hotter he was feeling tired. In fact, he was feeling tired even after waking up in the morning.

Eventually, he decided to get some tests done, including a food sensitivity test. He made a visit to Dr. Ara Suppiah, chief medical doctor for NBC Sports and Golf Channel, who prescribed him a certain diet plan.

"Unfortunately, a year of gluten-free and six months of dairy-free and do some retesting and see how it is," he said in a Wells Fargo Championship pre event press conference.

The 15-time winner on the PGA Tour said that after three months of a gluten-free and dairy-free diet, he felt more energy and his body was also feeling great waking up.

He said:

"I've been moving really well. I'm just one of those guys like if I don't at least try it. Obviously I'm hoping it works because it sucks not being able to eat anything good, but if I don't try it, I won't know if it works, you know what I'm saying?

"Hoping that it's something that's going to help me a lot and just a little trial and error kind of thing."

"I wanted to be at 20 wins by the time I turned 30" - Justin Thomas feels he underachieved at the age of 30

Justin Thomas turned 30 on Saturday, April 29. At the age of 30, he has won 15 PGA Tour titles, including two PGA Championship titles. Despite all these achievements, he feels he has underachieved.

"I'm not where I feel like I should or want to be. My goal a couple years ago, I wanted to be at 20 wins by the time I turned 30."

However, Thomas is optimistic and believes that his best is yet to come.

"Obviously I'm not there, but there's a lot of people and myself, or I also believe in myself that my best is yet to come and I feel like there's a lot of great things ahead of me."

He gave the example of Jon Rahm, who won just one title last season and has already won four this season and is the favorite to win every tournament he enters.

"All the great players go on those little spurts and I'm just waiting to go on my spurt again."

