“Wrong US Open”; “Nightmare fuel” – Fans in splits over Tom Brady’s RSM Classic Pro-Am partner’s ’unnecessary’ grunt

Fans on social media reacted to Tom Brady's partner making an embarrassing grunt at the RSM Classic Pro-Am Event. The PGA Tour players are heading into this week's final FedEx Cup Fall Season event.

Although the tournament officially starts on Thursday, November 21, with its first round, a Pro-Am event was held on Wednesday, where amateur players joined professional golfers. The Pro-Am field included notable names like NFL star Tom Brady and basketball player Caitlin Clark.

During the game, Brady's partner made grunts while playing, which caught fans' attention. The PGA Tour shared a video of the moment on its X account, writing:

"If it works 🤷‍♂️You've never heard anything like the grunting from @TomBrady's pro-am partner."

Fans in the comment section had mixed reactions to the video.

"Nightmare fuel," one fan wrote.

Some humorously suggested that Brady's partner should try tennis, where grunts are common.

"Wrong US Open bro," another fan wrote.

"Get that dude on a ladies tennis court," a fan commented.

Others noted they'd never heard grunts on a golf course before.

"lol no i’ve never heard any unnecessary grunts like that on the golf course," a fan said.

Here are more fans reactions:

Fans' reaction (Image via X/@PGATOUR)

Meanwhile, the 2024 RSM Classic will officially start with its first round on November 21. Ludvig Aberg is returning to defend his title this year after a long break due to his knee injury.

In addition to him, Michael Kim, J.T. Poston, Peter Malnati, and Sepp Straka will also play this week. The tournament will have its finale on Sunday, November 24.

Tom Brady played with 2-Iron at the RSM Classic Pro-Am

For the RSM Classic, Tom Brady made some changes to his equipment. Notably, he had Titleist gear in his bag, including a Titleist T200 2-iron. The equipment featured a Graphite Design Tour AD-DI Hybrid 95X shaft.

The PGA Tour also shared a video of Brady playing with the 2-iron on its Instagram account, writing:

"The 🐐 loves his 2-iron. @TomBrady tees it up @TheRSMClassic."

Brady appeared to have a lot of fun during the Pro-Am. Speaking about his outing, he said:

"I try to have fun. Don't take it too seriously. This is a tough sport, even for the guys that play all the time."

Brady has previously showcased his skills in the exhibition golf series The Match, participating in the event three times. In 2020, he teamed up with six-time major winner Phil Mickelson but lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

The following year, Brady partnered with Mickelson again but was defeated by Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. Finally, in 2022, he teamed up with Rodgers and secured a victory, winning by 1 up over Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

