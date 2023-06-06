American golfer Max Homa, number 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), reacted to the merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, announced on Tuesday. Homa, known for his active presence on social networks, marked the moment with a joke.

Through Twitter, Max Homa directed his gaze to the names of the teams that until now have animated the LIV circuit, focusing on one of them:

"Now that we're all friends, is it too late for us to workshop some of these team names?"

max homa @maxhoma23 Now that we’re all friends, is it too late for us to workshop some of these team names? Now that we’re all friends, is it too late for us to workshop some of these team names? https://t.co/O8EDVqKClz

It should be remembered that cleek is a type of golf club, long in disuse, that was used during the 19th and early 20th centuries to achieve long, low shots. It is said to have been the equivalent of today's drive iron, 1-iron or 2-iron.

Given the era in which they were used, they had wooden handles, while the head could be either iron or wood, depending on the era, the manufacturer, and the intended use.

Today, the use of the term 'cleek' is reserved for historical references to golf equipment and to the sport itself.

Why did Max Homa joke about the cleek?

Max Homa in action

The Cleeks GC is one of the teams participating in the LIV Tour. It is captained by two-time major winner Martin Kaymer of Germany and composed of Richard Bland of England, Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland, and Bernd Wiesberger of Austria.

Currently, the Cleeks GC are in the last place in the team standings with 10 points. In seven tournaments played to date, their best result is a fifth place in Orlando. They also have a seventh, an 11th, and four last-place finishes.

Their best player in the individual section is Graeme McDowell, who is in 38th place with 8 points and a best result of 13th. He is followed by Richard Bland in 41st place with 6 points, Bernd Wiesberger in 45th place with 2 points, and Martin Kaymer in 48th place with no points.

After the merger was announced this Tuesday, there has been no word on what will happen with the remainder of the 2023 season. Both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have a current schedule that, presumably, must be adhered to.

If that is the case, the LIV circuit still has seven tournaments remaining, where each of the teams (including Cleeks GC) can seek to consolidate or improve their respective positions.

Poll : 0 votes