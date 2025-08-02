Wyndham Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 02, 2025 14:59 GMT
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Second Round
Chris Kirk at the Wyndham Championship 2025

Following the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025, Cameron Young took the solo lead after shooting an 8-under 62. He is aggregating at 15-under and holds a three-shot lead over Mac Meissner, Sungjae Im, and Joel Dahmen.

The third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 will start on Saturday, August 2, and will be played with split tees due to the weather. Rico Hoey, Jordan Spieth, and Matthieu Pavon will begin from the first tee at 10:35 am ET, while Harry Hall, Henrik Norlander, and David Skinns will tee off from the tenth hole simultaneously.

The leader group featuring Cameron Young, Mac Meissner, and Sungjae Im will begin at 12:47 pm ET from the first tee. Simultaneously, Lee Hodges, Harry Higgs, and Steven Fisk will tee off from the tenth hole.

Wyndham Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times explored

Jordan Spieth putts during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Wyndham Championship 2025, Round 3:

Hole 1

  • 10:35 am – Rico Hoey, Jordan Spieth, Matthieu Pavon
  • 10:46 am – Thorbjørn Olesen, Tony Finau, Matthew Riedel
  • 10:57 am – Jackson Koivun (a), Sami Valimaki, Sam Ryder
  • 11:08 am – Matti Schmid, Patton Kizzire, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 11:19 am – Lanto Griffin, Michael Kim, Beau Hossler
  • 11:30 am – Ben Griffin, J.T. Poston, Karl Vilips
  • 11:41 am – Michael Thorbjornsen, Kurt Kitayama, William Mouw
  • 11:52 am – Alex Noren, Chesson Hadley, Patrick Rodgers
  • 12:03 pm – Ricky Castillo, Chandler Phillips, Max McGreevy
  • 12:14 pm – Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk, Trey Mullinax
  • 12:25 pm – Matt McCarty, Gary Woodland, Nico Echavarria
  • 12:36 pm – Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Aaron Rai
  • 12:47 pm – Cameron Young, Mac Meissner, Sungjae Im
Hole 10

  • 10:35 am – Harry Hall, Henrik Norlander, David Skinns
  • 10:46 am – Jacob Bridgeman, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
  • 10:57 am – Peter Malnati, Matt Fitzpatrick, Denny McCarthy
  • 11:08 am – Carson Young, Trevor Cone, Luke Clanton
  • 11:19 am – Taylor Dickson, Victor Perez, Justin Lower
  • 11:30 am – Adam Scott, Matt Wallace, Seamus Power
  • 11:41 am – Emiliano Grillo, Webb Simpson, Cam Davis
  • 11:52 am – Noah Goodwin, Paul Peterson, Rasmus Højgaard
  • 12:03 pm – Aaron Baddeley, Nicolai Højgaard, Matt Kuchar
  • 12:14 pm – Rickie Fowler, David Lipsky, Vince Whaley
  • 12:25 pm – Thomas Rosenmueller, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn
  • 12:36 pm – Lee Hodges, Harry Higgs, Steven Fisk
