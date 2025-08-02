Wyndham Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Following the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025, Cameron Young took the solo lead after shooting an 8-under 62. He is aggregating at 15-under and holds a three-shot lead over Mac Meissner, Sungjae Im, and Joel Dahmen.

The third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 will start on Saturday, August 2, and will be played with split tees due to the weather. Rico Hoey, Jordan Spieth, and Matthieu Pavon will begin from the first tee at 10:35 am ET, while Harry Hall, Henrik Norlander, and David Skinns will tee off from the tenth hole simultaneously.

The leader group featuring Cameron Young, Mac Meissner, and Sungjae Im will begin at 12:47 pm ET from the first tee. Simultaneously, Lee Hodges, Harry Higgs, and Steven Fisk will tee off from the tenth hole.

Wyndham Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times explored

Jordan Spieth putts during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Wyndham Championship 2025, Round 3:

Hole 1

10:35 am – Rico Hoey, Jordan Spieth, Matthieu Pavon

– Rico Hoey, Jordan Spieth, Matthieu Pavon 10:46 am – Thorbjørn Olesen, Tony Finau, Matthew Riedel

– Thorbjørn Olesen, Tony Finau, Matthew Riedel 10:57 am – Jackson Koivun (a), Sami Valimaki, Sam Ryder

– Jackson Koivun (a), Sami Valimaki, Sam Ryder 11:08 am – Matti Schmid, Patton Kizzire, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

– Matti Schmid, Patton Kizzire, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11:19 am – Lanto Griffin, Michael Kim, Beau Hossler

– Lanto Griffin, Michael Kim, Beau Hossler 11:30 am – Ben Griffin, J.T. Poston, Karl Vilips

– Ben Griffin, J.T. Poston, Karl Vilips 11:41 am – Michael Thorbjornsen, Kurt Kitayama, William Mouw

– Michael Thorbjornsen, Kurt Kitayama, William Mouw 11:52 am – Alex Noren, Chesson Hadley, Patrick Rodgers

– Alex Noren, Chesson Hadley, Patrick Rodgers 12:03 pm – Ricky Castillo, Chandler Phillips, Max McGreevy

– Ricky Castillo, Chandler Phillips, Max McGreevy 12:14 pm – Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk, Trey Mullinax

– Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk, Trey Mullinax 12:25 pm – Matt McCarty, Gary Woodland, Nico Echavarria

– Matt McCarty, Gary Woodland, Nico Echavarria 12:36 pm – Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Aaron Rai

– Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Aaron Rai 12:47 pm – Cameron Young, Mac Meissner, Sungjae Im

Hole 10

10:35 am – Harry Hall, Henrik Norlander, David Skinns

– Harry Hall, Henrik Norlander, David Skinns 10:46 am – Jacob Bridgeman, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre

– Jacob Bridgeman, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre 10:57 am – Peter Malnati, Matt Fitzpatrick, Denny McCarthy

– Peter Malnati, Matt Fitzpatrick, Denny McCarthy 11:08 am – Carson Young, Trevor Cone, Luke Clanton

– Carson Young, Trevor Cone, Luke Clanton 11:19 am – Taylor Dickson, Victor Perez, Justin Lower

– Taylor Dickson, Victor Perez, Justin Lower 11:30 am – Adam Scott, Matt Wallace, Seamus Power

– Adam Scott, Matt Wallace, Seamus Power 11:41 am – Emiliano Grillo, Webb Simpson, Cam Davis

– Emiliano Grillo, Webb Simpson, Cam Davis 11:52 am – Noah Goodwin, Paul Peterson, Rasmus Højgaard

– Noah Goodwin, Paul Peterson, Rasmus Højgaard 12:03 pm – Aaron Baddeley, Nicolai Højgaard, Matt Kuchar

– Aaron Baddeley, Nicolai Højgaard, Matt Kuchar 12:14 pm – Rickie Fowler, David Lipsky, Vince Whaley

– Rickie Fowler, David Lipsky, Vince Whaley 12:25 pm – Thomas Rosenmueller, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn

– Thomas Rosenmueller, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn 12:36 pm – Lee Hodges, Harry Higgs, Steven Fisk

