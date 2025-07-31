  • home icon
Wyndham Championship 2025: Sahith Theegala, others' minimum finish needed for FedEx Cup playoffs berth explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 31, 2025 11:46 GMT
PGA: 3M Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Sahith Theegala (Image Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Wyndham Championship is the only tournament for players to secure their spots in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings to qualify for the playoffs. The regular season of the PGA Tour will wrap with this week's event, and following that, players will head for the playoffs next month.

Some big names, including Sahith Theegala, Max Homa, and Adam Scott, are ranked outside the top 70 in the season standings and are looking forward to a good finish this week.

Theegala is ranked 140th in the standings, and only a win this week can help him get into the top 70. Nick Dunlap also needs to win the tournament to secure the playoff berth.

Max Homa needs a minimum finish of a two-way tie for second, while Tom Kim needs a solo third-place finish. PGA Tour staff writer Paul Hodowanec shared the positions players need this week to enter the playoffs on X.

Here is the list:

  • Adam Scott: two-way T3
  • Max Homa: two-way T2
  • Tom Kim: solo 3rd
  • Keith Mitchell: solo 58th
  • Nicolai Højgaard: solo 63rd
  • Gary Woodland: solo 25th
  • Joel Dahmen: two-way T2
  • Nick Dunlap: WIN
  • Sahith Theegala: WIN
The 2025 Wyndham Championship will start with its first round on Thursday, July 31. Players will tee off at 6:50 a.m. ET with Chandler Phillips taking the first shot of the day in a group with Victor Perez and Ben Kohles on the first tee hole, while on the tenth, Beau Hossler will start with Bud Cauley and Eric Cole.

A look into Wyndham Championship odds

Per CBS Sports, Matt Fitzpatrick is the top favorite to win the 2025 Wyndham Championship. He has the odds of +2000. Aaron Rai has the odds of +2200, followed by Ben Griffin with +2500 odds.

Here are the odds for the 2025 Wyndham Championship (via CBS Sports):

  • Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
  • Aaron Rai +2200
  • Ben Griffin +2500
  • Keegan Bradley +2500
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Robert MacIntyre +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3300
  • Si Woo Kim +3500
  • Akshay Bhatia +3500
  • Lucas Glover +3500
  • Jake Knapp +4000
  • Harry Hall +4000
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4800
  • Kurt Kitayama +5000
  • Ryan Gerard +5000
  • Rickie Fowler +5500
  • Denny McCarthy +5500
  • Cameron Young +5500
  • J.T. Poston +5500
  • Nicolai Højgaard +5500
  • Adam Scott +5500
  • Sam Stevens +5500
  • Max Greyserman +6000
  • Sungjae Im +6000
  • Luke Clanton +6500
  • Rico Hoey +6500
  • Michael Thorbjornsen +6500
  • Emiliano Grillo +7000
  • Bud Cauley +7000
  • Davis Thompson +7000
  • Kevin Yu +7000
  • Andrew Novak +7000
  • Alex Smalley +7500
  • Thorbjørn Olesen +7500
  • Alex Noren +7500
  • Jackson Koivun +8000
  • Keith Mitchell +8000
  • Matt Wallace +8000
  • Pierceson Coody +8000
  • Max Homa +8000
  • Tom Kim +8000
  • Nico Echavarria +8000
  • Andrew Putnam +9000
  • Tony Finau +9000
  • Ryan Fox +9000
  • Max McGreevy +10000
  • Michael Kim +10000
  • Chris Kirk +10000
  • Takumi Kanaya +10000
  • Jesper Svensson +10000
  • Thomas Detry +10000
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

