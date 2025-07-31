Wyndham Championship 2025: Sahith Theegala, others’ minimum finish needed for FedEx Cup playoffs berth explored

The 2025 Wyndham Championship is the only tournament for players to secure their spots in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings to qualify for the playoffs. The regular season of the PGA Tour will wrap with this week's event, and following that, players will head for the playoffs next month.Some big names, including Sahith Theegala, Max Homa, and Adam Scott, are ranked outside the top 70 in the season standings and are looking forward to a good finish this week.Theegala is ranked 140th in the standings, and only a win this week can help him get into the top 70. Nick Dunlap also needs to win the tournament to secure the playoff berth.Max Homa needs a minimum finish of a two-way tie for second, while Tom Kim needs a solo third-place finish. PGA Tour staff writer Paul Hodowanec shared the positions players need this week to enter the playoffs on X.Here is the list:Adam Scott: two-way T3Max Homa: two-way T2Tom Kim: solo 3rdKeith Mitchell: solo 58thNicolai Højgaard: solo 63rdGary Woodland: solo 25thJoel Dahmen: two-way T2Nick Dunlap: WINSahith Theegala: WINThe 2025 Wyndham Championship will start with its first round on Thursday, July 31. Players will tee off at 6:50 a.m. ET with Chandler Phillips taking the first shot of the day in a group with Victor Perez and Ben Kohles on the first tee hole, while on the tenth, Beau Hossler will start with Bud Cauley and Eric Cole.A look into Wyndham Championship oddsPer CBS Sports, Matt Fitzpatrick is the top favorite to win the 2025 Wyndham Championship. He has the odds of +2000. Aaron Rai has the odds of +2200, followed by Ben Griffin with +2500 odds.Here are the odds for the 2025 Wyndham Championship (via CBS Sports):Matt Fitzpatrick +2000Aaron Rai +2200Ben Griffin +2500Keegan Bradley +2500Jordan Spieth +3000Robert MacIntyre +3000Hideki Matsuyama +3300Si Woo Kim +3500Akshay Bhatia +3500Lucas Glover +3500Jake Knapp +4000Harry Hall +4000Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4800Kurt Kitayama +5000Ryan Gerard +5000Rickie Fowler +5500Denny McCarthy +5500Cameron Young +5500J.T. Poston +5500Nicolai Højgaard +5500Adam Scott +5500Sam Stevens +5500Max Greyserman +6000Sungjae Im +6000Luke Clanton +6500Rico Hoey +6500Michael Thorbjornsen +6500Emiliano Grillo +7000Bud Cauley +7000Davis Thompson +7000Kevin Yu +7000Andrew Novak +7000Alex Smalley +7500Thorbjørn Olesen +7500Alex Noren +7500Jackson Koivun +8000Keith Mitchell +8000Matt Wallace +8000Pierceson Coody +8000Max Homa +8000Tom Kim +8000Nico Echavarria +8000Andrew Putnam +9000Tony Finau +9000Ryan Fox +9000Max McGreevy +10000Michael Kim +10000Chris Kirk +10000Takumi Kanaya +10000Jesper Svensson +10000Thomas Detry +10000