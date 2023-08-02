Wyndham Championship Fantasy picks: 5 golfers to pick this week ft. J.T. Poston and Justin Thomas

The Wyndham Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, August 3, at the Sedgefield Country Club. Being the last tournament in the PGA Tour regular season, it is going to be an important week for several golfers to gain some crucial FedEx Cup points to get inside the top 70 of the standings.

Unlike betting, PGA Tour fantasy allows you to pick six players, including four starters and two bench players, which can be rotated after every round.

While the odds are in favor of the likes of Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, and Sam Burns triumphing at Sedgefield, a few dark horses playing this week can surprise anyone with their performances.

Picking the best lineup can be tough, but here we will try to select a few names who might do well at the Wyndham Championship. Here's a look at five golfers to pick this week:

Five golfers to pick in PGA Tour Fantasy Golf lineup for the 2023 Wyndham Championship

1) Denny McCarthy

Deny McCarthy at the 151st Open, Day One

McCarthy has six top-10 finishes this season, including four in his last eight starts. Barring the Open Championship hiccup, he has been in good form and has made three top-10 finishes in the last five starts. He came close to winning the Memorial Tournament but went down against Viktor Hovland in the playoffs.

The 30-year-old golfer sits third in strokes gained putting, and the top 2 are not playing this week. Putting has always made a difference at Sedgefield, and McCarthy will be hoping to have one more good week with his putting game.

JT Poston

JT Poston during the final round at the 3M Open

Poston is coming to the Wyndham Championship after an eventful last week. At one point, he was looking to have a solo runner-up finish at the 3M Open, but he decided to go aggressive on the final hole and ended up as a joint runner-up.

However, what's noteworthy was Poston's attitude after the tournament, where he said he was there to win and not for a runner-up finish.

Since missing back-to-back cuts at the US Open and Travelers Championship, he seems to have upped his game. The 30-year-old golfer has secured three top-six finishes in his last four starts. Poston earned his maiden PGA Tour win at Sedgefield and will expect to have another great week this time.

3) Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama during the 3M Open, Round Three

Although the 2021 Masters winner hasn't been brilliant this year, he hasn't been bad either. Despite just two top-10 finishes, he has made ten top-20 finishes in 22 starts in the 2022–23 season.

Even at the Wyndham Championship, the Japanese star has performed at extremes. He has missed four cuts in seven starts and finished 15th, T3, and 11th in the rest.

Despite missing the cut in his last two appearances, Matsuyama is one of the oddsmakers' favorites to win this week.

4) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas has struggled to find a form this season

Despite the dismal form and performance this season, it would be a mistake to dismiss a golfer with exceptional skills like Justin Thomas. Although he is not in a position to be a favorite at any event, oddsmakers have kept the 15-time PGA Tour winner in the top ten for the Wyndham Championship.

Thomas hasn't finished outside of the top 7 in the FedEx Cup standings in the last six years. While that streak is about to get broken, he would like to maintain the eight-year streak of making it to the playoffs.

5) Russell Henley

Russel Henley during the 2022 Wyndham Championship

With eight top-20 finishes in his last eleven starts, Henley has been fairly consistent this season. However, this is not the only reason for picking him as one of the picks.

The 34-year-old golfer has made three straight top-10 finishes at Sedgefield, including a T5 finish last year. It is never a bad idea to keep a consistent performer as one of your fantasy picks.