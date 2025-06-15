  • home icon
  Wyndham Clark allegedly damages lockers at Oakmont after disastrous US Open 2025 outing: Reports

Wyndham Clark allegedly damages lockers at Oakmont after disastrous US Open 2025 outing: Reports

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 15, 2025 02:20 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Wyndham Clark (Image Source: Imagn)

Following his disastrous outing at the US Open 2025, Wyndham Clark vented his frustration in the locker room at Oakmont Country Club. The 2023 champion reportedly damaged lockers in the changing room, photos of which have surfaced on social media.

On Friday, June 13, Wyndham Clark made an early exit from the US Open 2025 after shooting a pair of 74s. He was inside the cutline after 35 holes, but a bogey on the last hole cost him the weekend at Oakmont.

On Saturday, June 14, Tron Carter of No Laying Up reported that Oakmont’s locker room allegedly witnessed the wrath of Wyndham Clark, who had damaged several lockers. He also shared an image of the damaged property.

"Multiple sources confirming that the Blow Pig really got after it in the Oakmont locker room. Super classy, desecrating one of the most historic spots in golf AND on the heels of his behavior at Quail Hollow. Probably time to put him in the cooler for a few months," he wrote on X.
A similar incident took place last month as well, when the four-time PGA Tour winner damaged the T-Mobile sign during the PGA Championship 2025 at Quail Hollow.

Wyndham Clark's performance at the US Open 2025 explored

Wyndham Clark had a forgettable week at the US Open 2025, where he missed the cut by one stroke. In 36 holes, he made nine bogeys and two double bogeys, and could manage just five birdies. Overall, he hit only 11 of 28 fairways and is currently ranked 132nd in the overall field. The putting and driving distance stats weren’t impressive either.

Here's a look at Wyndham Clark's hole-by-hole performance at the US Open 2025, Round 2:

  • Hole 10, par 4: 4 (E)
  • Hole 11, par 4: 5 (+1)
  • Hole 12, par 5: 6 (+2)
  • Hole 13, par 3: 3 (+2)
  • Hole 14, par 4: 3 (+1)
  • Hole 15, par 4: 4 (+1)
  • Hole 16, par 3: 4 (+2)
  • Hole 17, par 4: 3 (+1)
  • Hole 18, par 4: 5 (+2)
  • In: 37 (+2)
  • Hole 1, par 4: 4 (+2)
  • Hole 2, par 4: 4 (+2)
  • Hole 3, par 4: 4 (+2)
  • Hole 4, par 5: 5 (+3)
  • Hole 5, par 4: 5 (+2)
  • Hole 6, par 3: 2 (+3)
  • Hole 7, par 4: 5 (+3)
  • Hole 8, par 3: 3 (+4)
  • Hole 9, par 4: 5 (+4)
  • Out: 37 (+2)
  • Total: 74 (+4)
