Wyndham Clark ditches $3,600,000 major win as the “biggest thing” of his career

Wyndham Clark stated that he regards his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship as the most significant achievement of his career. He further noted that it was his maiden PGA Tour win, which boosted his confidence and drove him to win the US Open.

Clark is currently competing at the 2023 Tour Championship and sits in joint eighth place, halfway through the event at 9-under. He is paired with Rory McIlroy for the ongoing third round of the event.

This year, the 29-year-old golfer achieved his first victory on the PGA Tour at the Quail Hollow Club, beating Xander Schauffele by a difference of 4 strokes. A few months later, he secured another $3,600,000 check by triumphing at the Los Angeles Country Club. He beat McIlroy by a single stroke to win the US Open.

However, Clark feels the US Open was possible because he won his maiden event. He told Sean Zak of Golf.com:

"When I won it [Wells Fargo], it was the biggest thing I had done in my professional career. That seemed bigger than anything. It means a lot because, just to break through and win one tournament, that was weighing on me more than anything."

He added that it was his fifth year on the Tour, and not winning any titles was bothering him, but it was a sigh of relief when he finally accomplished it in May.

He continued:

"To do it at an elevated event was even better. You fast-forward to winning the US Open. It kind of belittles [the Wells Fargo] win a little bit, but, in my mind, it will never do that. That’s what propelled me to win and to be where I am today."

How has Wyndham Clark performed this season? Results explored

Wyndham Clark of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the 123rd US Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club

The 29-year-old golfer made 24 cuts in 24 starts this season and was able to make seven top-10 finishes. He grabbed two titles, including his maiden major win at the US Open.

He also finished second in the US Ryder Cup standings and earned an automatic spot in the Rome event. This will be the first time he competes at the biennial event.

Here are Wyndham Clark's performances at the various events in the 2022–23 season:

Fortinet Championship: T43

Sanderson Farms Championship: CUT

Shriners Children's Open: CUT

Zozo Championship: T16

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T29

Cadence Bank Houston Open: T16

The RSM Classic: T10

The American Express: T50

Farmers Insurance Open: T37

WM Phoenix Open: T10

The Genesis Invitational: T33

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T34

The Players Championship: T27

Valspar Championship: 5

Corales Puntacana Championship: 6

RBC Heritage: T29

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 3

Mexico Open at Vidanta: T24

Wells Fargo Championship: 1

PGA Championship: CUT

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T12

U.S. Open: 1

Travelers Championship: T29

Genesis Scottish Open: T25

The Open Championship: T33

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T66

BMW Championship: T15