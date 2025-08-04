Wyndham Clark enjoys golfing at ‘home’ after 3M Open disappointment 

Wyndham Clark recently competed at the 2025 3M Open, where he finished 12th. A week after his outing, Clark shared an Instagram story directly from the Cherry Hills Country Club located in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. He shared a picture of himself taking a golf swing on the course.

Clark sported a white t-shirt paired with navy shorts, a matching cap, and white shoes. In his caption, he mentioned the golf course, alongside the caption, which read:

"Home🙌🏻🍒

Despite carding rounds of 67, 65, 67, and 68, Clark could not secure the 3M Open title. He began his final round with pars on the first two holes. However, Clark made a bogey on the third, before two eagles helped him get things back on track.

Clark earned $140,700 at the 3M Open. A month ago, before his outing at the 3M Open, the golfer was caught in the locker room controversy.

With the PGA Tour playoffs coming up, Wyndham Clark will hope to showcase his quality and make a late push for a place in the US team for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Wyndham Clark apologized for locker room incident

Wyndham Clark spoke publicly after the locker room incident at the US Open. The golfer, who’s had an up-and-down season, admitted he made a mistake by damaging the locker he was using at Oakmont during the Major, and expressed deep regret.

When asked about the incident during a press conference, Clark said (via ASAP Sports):

“I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year, some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened. But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up. I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedEx Cup. So I’m starting to move on and focus on those things.”

Clark hopes to leave the controversy behind and refocus on golf. With the Ryder Cup coming up in September, he’s still pushing to earn a spot on Team USA and stay in the race for the FedEx Cup. However, Clark recently withdrew from the Wyndham Championship.

Wyndham Clark has endured a difficult 2025 season, with just two top 10 finishes to his name. He is currently 26th on the OWGR rankings.

