Wyndham Clark gets brutally honest when asked about the PGA-PIF merger: "Not really been concerned"

After last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, Wyndham Clark's next stop on the PGA Tour comes at The Players Championship. This tournament is being held at TPC Sawgrass, and before the tournament could begin, Clark was part of a press conference in which he answered several questions.

One such question Clark answered was about the reunification of golf. The 31-year-old American golfer was asked whether he pays attention to the things going on with PIF and whether he is someone who believes in the need to reunify golf.

Wyndham Clark answered:

"I took kind of a stance about a year, year and a half ago where I wasn't going to be involved in it. I saw guys that were getting really involved in it, and their golf game went downhill because they were so consumed with dealing with mergers or any sort of issue and they're constantly in meetings or they're getting worked up and frustrated about everything that was going on, and I said, you know what, if I play good golf and if I'm one of the top players in the world, I'm going to have a place to play regardless of what happens. I have not really been concerned about it. I've just been more concerned about kind of getting myself in the best golf shape as I possibly can."

It's worth noting that Wyndham Clark is a name LIV Golf had approached back in the day. However, Clark turned the PIF-backed tour down. In an interview, the golfer said he would have happily joined LIV provided he could have continued playing on the PGA Tour.

What time will Wyndham Clark tee off in Round 1 of The Players Championship 2025?

In Round 1 of The Players Championship 2025, Wyndham Clark will tee off at 8:46 AM ET. Clark will be paired alongside Jason Day and Jordan Spieth. Here is a detailed look at the tee off times for Round 1 of The Players Championship 2025:

1st tee

7:40 a.m. : Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley

: Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley 7:51 a.m. : Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim

: Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim 8:02 a.m. : Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman

: Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman 8:13 a.m. : Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland

: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland 8:24 a.m. : Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty

: Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty 8:35 a.m. : Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

: Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners 8:46 a.m. : Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

: Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris 8:57 a.m. : Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge

: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge 9:08 a.m. : Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

: Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:19 a.m. : Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im

: Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im 9:30 a.m. : Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey

: Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey 9:41 a.m. : Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter

: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter 12:45 p.m. : Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki

: Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki 12:56 p.m. : Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

: Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy 1:07 p.m. : Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard

: Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard 1:18 p.m. : Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

: Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose 1:29 p.m. : Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele 1:40 p.m. : Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood

: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood 1:51 p.m. : Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay 2:02 p.m. : Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim

: Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim 2:13 p.m. : Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim

: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim 2:24 p.m. : Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin

: Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin 2:35 p.m. : Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner

: Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner 2:46 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III

10th tee

7:40 a.m. : Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky

: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky 7:51 a.m. : Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard

: Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard 8:02 a.m. : Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens

: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens 8:13 a.m. : Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau

: Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau 8:24 a.m. : Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas 8:35 a.m. : Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland

: Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland 8:46 a.m. : Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth

: Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth 8:57 a.m. : Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor

: Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor 9:08 a.m. : J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

: J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes 9:19 a.m. : Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson

: Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson 9:30 a.m. : Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, David Skinns

: Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, David Skinns 9:41 a.m. : Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler

: Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler 12:45 p.m. : Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles

: Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles 12:56 p.m. : Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman

: Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman 1:07 p.m. : J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips

: J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips 1:18 p.m. : Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

: Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk 1:29 p.m. : Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama

: Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama 1:40 p.m. : Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas

: Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas 1:51 p.m. : Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore

: Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore 2:02 p.m. : Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen

: Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen 2:13 p.m. : Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

: Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young 2:24 p.m. : K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn

: K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn 2:35 p.m. : Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter

: Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter 2:46 p.m.: Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber

