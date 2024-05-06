Wyndham Clark hopeful of even more “great finishes” this year after some excellent results to start the 2024 campaign

Wyndham Clark has jumped into the top 10-ranked golfers according to OWGR and continued that ascent to becoming the world's third-best golfer. He's been in really good form all year with a few blips, and it's translated to a lot of success. The golfer hopes there is more of that success on the horizon.

Clark revealed how he feels about his game:

"I felt like, you know what? My game's in a good place. I felt confident going into the Players, and then I shoot probably the two best rounds I had shot all year... My game felt good and it's obviously a bummer not making some of the putts on the back nine... but all in all, I look at this year thus far. Two second-place finishes and a win, I mean that's a great year. I'm hoping it's the start of even more great finishes and hopefully some more wins," he said.

The year is but halfway over, so there are plenty of opportunities still out there for Clark to continue winning.

Wyndham Clark has been in top form in 2024

Wyndham Clark already has one win this year, a victory he earned at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He beat Ludvig Aberg by a single stroke in that tournament after it was cancelled prior to round four because of bad weather.

He was T41 at the WM Phoenix Open and missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational, but followed that up with a solo second in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The next weekend, he was T2 at the Players Championship.

Both of those losses came to Scottie Scheffler by thin margins. He went T31 at the Houston Open before missing the Masters cut, but bounced back to finish T3 at the RBC Heritage, which was won by Scheffler again.

Wyndham Clark has played well this year

All in all, he is second on the FedEx Cup points list and has made over $9 million in winnings this year alone. Through 10 events, he has that win, two second-place finishes, four top 10s and four top 25s as well.

Last year was Wyndham Clark's major breakout year. It featured his first-ever PGA Tour victory and he capped it off by winning the U.S. Open by one stroke. He burst onto the scene, but has proved in 2024 that he has staying power.

The very next event on the PGA Tour schedule is the event he won last year: the Wells Fargo Championship. It's the first time Clark will be a defending champion in any event.

He is not the favorite, though. He doesn't have to contend with Scottie Scheffler, though, as the World No. 1 is the only eligible golfer not playing in this Signature Event. That still doesn't leave Clark without competition.

He will have to contend with the betting favorite Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg who both have stronger odds according to SB Nation. Still, he has routinely come up short against Scheffler, so this is a break for everyone that's lost to him in 2024. That includes Clark.