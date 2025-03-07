Wyndham Clark hopes to dodge Scottie Scheffler as he seeks redemption for last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational

Wyndham Clark fell short of winning the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational to Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 topped Clark on a few occasions last year, and the 2023 US Open winner is hopeful that that won't be the case this time.

Scheffler shot -15 in last year's tournament, and Clark beat every other golfer by shooting -10. If not for Scheffler's dominance, Clark might have ended last year with more than one victory.

This year, Clark is hopeful to get some redemption. He joked at the API:

"Maybe I can get some redemption in these next few weeks... and hopefully Scottie's not up there."

Clark was the day-one leader after only five players shot better than 70. Bay Hill proved to be an ultimate challenge for the vast majority of the field in the opening round, but Clark prevailed by shooting 67 and carding a -5.

He's shaved another stroke off in five holes at the time of writing in the second round, and he currently still holds a slim lead. He's looking down at Scheffler but Shane Lowry is one stroke back.

There are 11 players within four strokes of Clark right now. That doesn't include Scheffler, who is currently one-under and five back of the lead heading into the rest of Friday's round.

Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark reflect on difficult opening round

Neither Scottie Scheffler nor Wyndham Clark had a poor outing in round one, but five-under is usually not the leading scoreline. Last week at the Cognizant Classic, Clark's score would've been seven back after one.

Wyndham Clark is leading the Arnold Palmer (Image via Imagn)

Scheffler was one of the few who shot under par at all, and he said via ESPN:

"Pick your poison out here. You can probably create a story with whatever it is. The greens are tough, the rough is high, and the wind is up."

Wyndham Clark said:

"I knew it was going to be really challenging. And although 5 under looks like a fantastic score, I wasn't necessarily trying to shoot that number, it kind of just happened. I was really just trying to keep it in front of me. Any time I got out of position, hit it back short of the green, leave myself into the wind, easy chips."

The conditions might not be as difficult in the coming days, but the course will be the same. Clark continued:

"I really didn't have that much stress, which was really nice. That makes for an easier round when it's really tough."

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is a cut event, but as of now, both Scheffler and Clark, who are in the top 12, are firmly within the projected cut line.

