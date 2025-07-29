Wyndham Clark, Mackenzie Hughes opt out of Wyndham Championship 2025 ahead of FedEx Cup playoffs

Wyndham Clark has decided to opt out of the Wyndham Championship 2025 after securing a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Besides him, Mackenzie Hughes and Jhonattan Vegas have also pulled out of the event.

The Wyndham Championship 2025 will be played from Thursday, July 31, to Sunday, August 3, at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. For the uninitiated, this will be the final event ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

On Monday, July 28, Clark, Hughes, and Vegas withdrew from the Wyndham Championship 2025. Earlier, Jeremy Paul also decided to opt out of this Sedgefield event. They have been replaced by Pierceson Coody, Trevor Cone, and Braden Thornberry. Chesson Hadley comes in as a sponsor exemption, while Stephen Franken, Austin Duncan, and Scotty Kennon have booked spots via Monday qualifiers.

Speaking of the FedEx Cup standings, Clark moved to 48th and qualified for the BMW Championship after a T12 finish at the 3M Open. Vegas is currently ranked 55th, while Hughes is 59th in the rankings. Jeremy Paul's hopes for the FedEx Cup are all but over, as he is 126th in the standings and isn't competing this week.

Here's a look at the current top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings:

Scottie Scheffler: 4,806 Rory McIlroy: 3,444 Sepp Straka: 2,595 Russell Henley: 2,391 Justin Thomas: 2,280 Harris English: 2,232 Ben Griffin: 2,212 J.J. Spaun: 2,144 Tommy Fleetwood: 1,783 Keegan Bradley: 1,749 Maverick McNealy: 1,672 Andrew Novak: 1,625 Corey Conners: 1,620 Ludvig Åberg: 1,559 Robert MacIntyre: 1,479 Shane Lowry: 1,438 Nick Taylor: 1,438 Collin Morikawa: 1,427 Brian Harman: 1,413 Chris Gotterup: 1,306 Patrick Cantlay: 1,275 Sam Burns: 1,266 Hideki Matsuyama: 1,265 Justin Rose: 1,220 Viktor Hovland: 1,210 Lucas Glover: 1,191 Sam Stevens: 1,182 Daniel Berger: 1,167 Ryan Gerard: 1,158 Sungjae Im: 1,142 Ryan Fox: 1,126 Brian Campbell: 1,104 Jacob Bridgeman: 1,095 Thomas Detry: 1,080 Michael Kim: 1,075 Jason Day: 1,070 Taylor Pendrith: 1,035 Tom Hoge: 1,026 Denny McCarthy: 971 Cameron Young: 964 Xander Schauffele: 953 Aldrich Potgieter: 941 Matt Fitzpatrick: 937 Akshay Bhatia: 909 Si Woo Kim: 882 Harry Hall: 877 Jake Knapp: 871 Wyndham Clark: 853 Min Woo Lee: 851 Jordan Spieth: 840 Bud Cauley: 831 Joe Highsmith: 828 Kurt Kitayama: 817 J.T. Poston: 787 Jhonattan Vegas: 783 Max Greyserman: 768 Stephan Jaeger: 726 Aaron Rai: 711 Mackenzie Hughes: 704 Tony Finau: 681 Rickie Fowler: 656 Davis Riley: 652 Kevin Yu: 645 Erik van Rooyen: 634 Nico Echavarria: 628 Emiliano Grillo: 628 Cam Davis: 616 Patrick Rodgers: 616 Byeong Hun An: 595 Matti Schmid: 595

Top-ranked players at the Wyndham Championship 2025 explored

The Wyndham Championship 2025 now features 21 of the top 50-ranked players in the OWGR. Here's a look at the top-ranked players at Sedgefield this week:

Keegan Bradley (7) Hideki Matsuyama (12) Robert MacIntyre (14) Ben Griffin (17) Sungjae Im (28) Andrew Novak (31) Ryan Fox (32) Aaron Rai (35) Max Greyserman (36) Akshay Bhatia (38) Kurt Kitayama (39) Matt Fitzpatrick (40) Thomas Detry (41) Sam Stevens (43) Cameron Young (44) Adam Scott (45) J.T. Poston (46) Lucas Glover (47) Tony Finau (48) Denny McCarthy (49) Ryan Gerard (50)

