Wyndham Clark, Mackenzie Hughes opt out of Wyndham Championship 2025 ahead of FedEx Cup playoffs

Wyndham Clark has decided to opt out of the Wyndham Championship 2025 after securing a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Besides him, Mackenzie Hughes and Jhonattan Vegas have also pulled out of the event.
The Wyndham Championship 2025 will be played from Thursday, July 31, to Sunday, August 3, at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. For the uninitiated, this will be the final event ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
On Monday, July 28, Clark, Hughes, and Vegas withdrew from the Wyndham Championship 2025. Earlier, Jeremy Paul also decided to opt out of this Sedgefield event. They have been replaced by Pierceson Coody, Trevor Cone, and Braden Thornberry. Chesson Hadley comes in as a sponsor exemption, while Stephen Franken, Austin Duncan, and Scotty Kennon have booked spots via Monday qualifiers.
Speaking of the FedEx Cup standings, Clark moved to 48th and qualified for the BMW Championship after a T12 finish at the 3M Open. Vegas is currently ranked 55th, while Hughes is 59th in the rankings. Jeremy Paul's hopes for the FedEx Cup are all but over, as he is 126th in the standings and isn't competing this week.
Here's a look at the current top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings:
- Scottie Scheffler: 4,806
- Rory McIlroy: 3,444
- Sepp Straka: 2,595
- Russell Henley: 2,391
- Justin Thomas: 2,280
- Harris English: 2,232
- Ben Griffin: 2,212
- J.J. Spaun: 2,144
- Tommy Fleetwood: 1,783
- Keegan Bradley: 1,749
- Maverick McNealy: 1,672
- Andrew Novak: 1,625
- Corey Conners: 1,620
- Ludvig Åberg: 1,559
- Robert MacIntyre: 1,479
- Shane Lowry: 1,438
- Nick Taylor: 1,438
- Collin Morikawa: 1,427
- Brian Harman: 1,413
- Chris Gotterup: 1,306
- Patrick Cantlay: 1,275
- Sam Burns: 1,266
- Hideki Matsuyama: 1,265
- Justin Rose: 1,220
- Viktor Hovland: 1,210
- Lucas Glover: 1,191
- Sam Stevens: 1,182
- Daniel Berger: 1,167
- Ryan Gerard: 1,158
- Sungjae Im: 1,142
- Ryan Fox: 1,126
- Brian Campbell: 1,104
- Jacob Bridgeman: 1,095
- Thomas Detry: 1,080
- Michael Kim: 1,075
- Jason Day: 1,070
- Taylor Pendrith: 1,035
- Tom Hoge: 1,026
- Denny McCarthy: 971
- Cameron Young: 964
- Xander Schauffele: 953
- Aldrich Potgieter: 941
- Matt Fitzpatrick: 937
- Akshay Bhatia: 909
- Si Woo Kim: 882
- Harry Hall: 877
- Jake Knapp: 871
- Wyndham Clark: 853
- Min Woo Lee: 851
- Jordan Spieth: 840
- Bud Cauley: 831
- Joe Highsmith: 828
- Kurt Kitayama: 817
- J.T. Poston: 787
- Jhonattan Vegas: 783
- Max Greyserman: 768
- Stephan Jaeger: 726
- Aaron Rai: 711
- Mackenzie Hughes: 704
- Tony Finau: 681
- Rickie Fowler: 656
- Davis Riley: 652
- Kevin Yu: 645
- Erik van Rooyen: 634
- Nico Echavarria: 628
- Emiliano Grillo: 628
- Cam Davis: 616
- Patrick Rodgers: 616
- Byeong Hun An: 595
- Matti Schmid: 595
Top-ranked players at the Wyndham Championship 2025 explored
The Wyndham Championship 2025 now features 21 of the top 50-ranked players in the OWGR. Here's a look at the top-ranked players at Sedgefield this week:
- Keegan Bradley (7)
- Hideki Matsuyama (12)
- Robert MacIntyre (14)
- Ben Griffin (17)
- Sungjae Im (28)
- Andrew Novak (31)
- Ryan Fox (32)
- Aaron Rai (35)
- Max Greyserman (36)
- Akshay Bhatia (38)
- Kurt Kitayama (39)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (40)
- Thomas Detry (41)
- Sam Stevens (43)
- Cameron Young (44)
- Adam Scott (45)
- J.T. Poston (46)
- Lucas Glover (47)
- Tony Finau (48)
- Denny McCarthy (49)
- Ryan Gerard (50)