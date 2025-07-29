Wyndham Clark, Mackenzie Hughes opt out of Wyndham Championship 2025 ahead of FedEx Cup playoffs

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 29, 2025 05:54 GMT
PGA: 3M Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Wyndham Clark withdraws from the Wyndham Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Wyndham Clark has decided to opt out of the Wyndham Championship 2025 after securing a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Besides him, Mackenzie Hughes and Jhonattan Vegas have also pulled out of the event.

The Wyndham Championship 2025 will be played from Thursday, July 31, to Sunday, August 3, at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. For the uninitiated, this will be the final event ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

On Monday, July 28, Clark, Hughes, and Vegas withdrew from the Wyndham Championship 2025. Earlier, Jeremy Paul also decided to opt out of this Sedgefield event. They have been replaced by Pierceson Coody, Trevor Cone, and Braden Thornberry. Chesson Hadley comes in as a sponsor exemption, while Stephen Franken, Austin Duncan, and Scotty Kennon have booked spots via Monday qualifiers.

Speaking of the FedEx Cup standings, Clark moved to 48th and qualified for the BMW Championship after a T12 finish at the 3M Open. Vegas is currently ranked 55th, while Hughes is 59th in the rankings. Jeremy Paul's hopes for the FedEx Cup are all but over, as he is 126th in the standings and isn't competing this week.

Here's a look at the current top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings:

  1. Scottie Scheffler: 4,806
  2. Rory McIlroy: 3,444
  3. Sepp Straka: 2,595
  4. Russell Henley: 2,391
  5. Justin Thomas: 2,280
  6. Harris English: 2,232
  7. Ben Griffin: 2,212
  8. J.J. Spaun: 2,144
  9. Tommy Fleetwood: 1,783
  10. Keegan Bradley: 1,749
  11. Maverick McNealy: 1,672
  12. Andrew Novak: 1,625
  13. Corey Conners: 1,620
  14. Ludvig Åberg: 1,559
  15. Robert MacIntyre: 1,479
  16. Shane Lowry: 1,438
  17. Nick Taylor: 1,438
  18. Collin Morikawa: 1,427
  19. Brian Harman: 1,413
  20. Chris Gotterup: 1,306
  21. Patrick Cantlay: 1,275
  22. Sam Burns: 1,266
  23. Hideki Matsuyama: 1,265
  24. Justin Rose: 1,220
  25. Viktor Hovland: 1,210
  26. Lucas Glover: 1,191
  27. Sam Stevens: 1,182
  28. Daniel Berger: 1,167
  29. Ryan Gerard: 1,158
  30. Sungjae Im: 1,142
  31. Ryan Fox: 1,126
  32. Brian Campbell: 1,104
  33. Jacob Bridgeman: 1,095
  34. Thomas Detry: 1,080
  35. Michael Kim: 1,075
  36. Jason Day: 1,070
  37. Taylor Pendrith: 1,035
  38. Tom Hoge: 1,026
  39. Denny McCarthy: 971
  40. Cameron Young: 964
  41. Xander Schauffele: 953
  42. Aldrich Potgieter: 941
  43. Matt Fitzpatrick: 937
  44. Akshay Bhatia: 909
  45. Si Woo Kim: 882
  46. Harry Hall: 877
  47. Jake Knapp: 871
  48. Wyndham Clark: 853
  49. Min Woo Lee: 851
  50. Jordan Spieth: 840
  51. Bud Cauley: 831
  52. Joe Highsmith: 828
  53. Kurt Kitayama: 817
  54. J.T. Poston: 787
  55. Jhonattan Vegas: 783
  56. Max Greyserman: 768
  57. Stephan Jaeger: 726
  58. Aaron Rai: 711
  59. Mackenzie Hughes: 704
  60. Tony Finau: 681
  61. Rickie Fowler: 656
  62. Davis Riley: 652
  63. Kevin Yu: 645
  64. Erik van Rooyen: 634
  65. Nico Echavarria: 628
  66. Emiliano Grillo: 628
  67. Cam Davis: 616
  68. Patrick Rodgers: 616
  69. Byeong Hun An: 595
  70. Matti Schmid: 595
Top-ranked players at the Wyndham Championship 2025 explored

The Wyndham Championship 2025 now features 21 of the top 50-ranked players in the OWGR. Here's a look at the top-ranked players at Sedgefield this week:

  1. Keegan Bradley (7)
  2. Hideki Matsuyama (12)
  3. Robert MacIntyre (14)
  4. Ben Griffin (17)
  5. Sungjae Im (28)
  6. Andrew Novak (31)
  7. Ryan Fox (32)
  8. Aaron Rai (35)
  9. Max Greyserman (36)
  10. Akshay Bhatia (38)
  11. Kurt Kitayama (39)
  12. Matt Fitzpatrick (40)
  13. Thomas Detry (41)
  14. Sam Stevens (43)
  15. Cameron Young (44)
  16. Adam Scott (45)
  17. J.T. Poston (46)
  18. Lucas Glover (47)
  19. Tony Finau (48)
  20. Denny McCarthy (49)
  21. Ryan Gerard (50)

