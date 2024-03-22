Wyndham Clark parades his U.S.Open Major trophy during Denver Nuggets’ NBA game against NY Knicks 

Wyndham Clark has not lost momentum from his 2023 U.S. Open victory, even though it has been nine months since he won in Los Angeles. Clark proved it at the most recent Denver Nuggets game against the New York Nicks, which he attended with a special "guest".

Clark was present this Wednesday, March 21, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, to watch the game between the local Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks, both belonging to the National Basketball Association (NBA). The 2023 US Open champion brought his trophy with him and displayed it courtside.

Wyndham Clark is a native of Denver and a well-known Nuggets fan. The team was motivated by the golfer's presence on the court and won their game 113 to 100, with a great performance by star player Nikola Jokic, who had a triple double (30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists).

Among the stars of the Denver Nuggets is DeAndre Jordan, a well-known golf lover. Jordan did not miss the opportunity to be near the U.S. Open champion trophy and was seen chatting cheerfully with Wyndham Clark.

Looking back at Wyndham Clark's 2023 U.S. Open win

Wyndham Clark won an edition of the US Open that is remembered for his low scores, something that, at the time, did not sit well with fans. The truth is that Clark was in contention from the start. In fact, it was precisely his first round score of 64 that gave him the win in the end.

The first round of the 2023 US Open was led by Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler, who both scored 62 to tie the lowest score record for all Majors (Branden Grace, The Open, 2017). Wyndham Clark finished tied for 3rd with Dustin Johnson (64), while eventual runner up, Rory Mcilroy, finished tied for 5th with Brian Harman (65).

Day 2 saw Wyndham Clark climb to second place after a round of 67, one stroke behind Rickie Fowler. With the same score as Clark for the round, McIlroy finished tied for 3rd with Xander Schauffele.

The moving day saw Clark tie with Fowler for first place. Rory McIlroy played the third round with the same score as Clark and stood alone in 3rd.

In the end, both Clark and McIlroy scored 70 during the fourth and decisive round, so the extra stroke given by the Northern Irishman on Thursday decided the title in Clark's favor.

McIlroy birdied hole one of the 4th round, which tied Clark for the overall score, but parred the next 12 holes, so he could not improve his position. His fate was sealed on the 14th, where he made a bogey that ultimately cost him the chance to force a playoff.

Clark, on the other hand, was three strokes ahead of McIlroy on the 14th, but bogeyed consecutively on the 15th and 16th. This forced him to get at least par on the last two holes, which he did and lifted the trophy eventually.