Wyndham Clark promotes $295.67B worth company's app for free MLB content in his latest Instagram story

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 27, 2025 05:45 GMT
PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship -Second Round - Source: Imagn
American golfer Wyndham Clark urged his followers to take advantage of a promotion providing free streaming for baseball on Wednesday. With the new MLB season nearing, Clark shared a way for his followers to enjoy free baseball all season long on his Instagram story. He used his platform to share a T-Life promotion with T-Mobile, a company worth $295.67 billion (according to Yahoo).

Wyndham Clark wants his followers to enjoy baseball this season (Instagram/wyndhamclark)
Despite not being a pro baseball player, the connection here makes sense. Clark is a T-Mobile-sponsored athlete. He is always seen wearing a T-Mobile hat in his golf tournaments, and the company has a partnership with MLB for free streaming.

The pro golfer, as a child, played many sports, including baseball, basketball, soccer, hockey, and football. Major League Baseball has plenty of crossovers with professional golf during the year. The months of March, April, May, June, July, August, and September have golf nearly every weekend and baseball nearly every single day.

There are some extra months, though. Baseball extends to October, while the FedEx Cup season ends in late August/early September. There are still some tournaments after, though. Additionally, the PGA Tour resumes play in January, well before baseball does.

Opening Day for the MLB is on March 27, which makes this an ideal time to take advantage of the promotion that Clark shared.

Wyndham Clark lands new role with the Masters

Aside from playing in the Masters this year, Wyndham Clark will have another secondary role in the iconic tournament. At the Par 3 Masters contest, he and Max Homa will serve as the coverage.

Wyndham Clark is doing coverage at the Masters (Image via Imagn)
Mike McQuade, ESPN EVP of sports production, said via Sports Illustrated:

“We look forward to having Wyndham and Max as part of our coverage of the Masters Par 3 Contest. Having them interacting with Scott Van Pelt in the booth and bringing their perspective to the telecast will help us serve and entertain sports fans during this fun event.”

This will be new for Wyndham Clark, but it won't be for Homa. The latter served in a similar role at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, and he said then:

“We’re not just necessarily great golfers. So we need to entertain people and I think maybe getting out of your comfort zone here and there and doing something to give back to the viewership so that it gives them, one, a reason to watch and two, to keep watching.”

Homa walked and talked with CBS during the middle of rounds, and that has since become customary for all tournaments. That is what Homa and Clark will be doing at Augusta in a couple of weeks.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
हिन्दी