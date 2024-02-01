Wyndham Clark ready to move on from his US Open Major triumph

Wyndham Clark's life changed immensely following his US Open victory last year. Even though he had just been added to the tour not too long before it, it made him a household name. It propelled him into an excellent season and opened doors for him. Without it, there's no telling where he'd be.

For that reason, he's excited to revisit the week. He's heading back to have what he called a fireside chat there to talk about everything. It was a great time in his life, so he's happy to look back. With that said, he's also ready to move forward and put the win firmly in the rearview mirror.

Clark said he hadn't returned to the site of his iconic victory:

"I have not been back. I have a thing scheduled, Tuesday night at LACC, kind of like a fireside chat, if you will. I think it's going to be pretty neat. I think all the members are coming out. Maybe some local LA people. We're basically going to do an hour, two hours, just talking about that entire week. Everything that happened and then have a dinner, so ..."

Despite all of that, Clark is ready to move on now:

"It'll be really neat because, for me, it's one to relive. Obviously, one of the best weeks of my life and career. But then also hopefully, kind of close that chapter. I want a lot more fireside chats with other tournaments. We're on to the next thing."

Clark hopes his career isn't defined by his U.S. Open victory last year. He's hoping that that's the "first" major win of his career and that he goes on to put that behind him with more victories and impressive performances.

Wyndham Clark isn't interested in LIV Golf

Wyndham Clark was momentarily the target of Jon Rahm's new LIV Golf team. They were reportedly in talks, but those fell apart, and the US Open winner didn't end up defecting. Instead, they landed Tyrell Hatton.

Wyndham Clark turned down LIV Golf

There were a lot of reasons for the golfer not to leave the PGA Tour. Clark admitted, via EssentiallySports, that the team aspect in LIV Golf isn't the same as some of the other prominent team-based events in the world of golf:

"I think the difference between, let’s say, LIV teams and a Ryder Cup team or Presidents Cup team is just simply the fact that you’re representing your country versus just playing for… (a LIV Golf team).”

Wyndham Clark was a standout in his first Ryder Cup event, which was spurred by his win at the US Open. He loved that, but he doesn't think LIV teams will be the same:

"I think just there’s something so powerful about representing your country. I think anyone that’s, you know, been in an Olympics or anything they say there’s just something about going there and your entire country rooting for you. So I think that’s what separates any team golf.”

For now, Wyndham Clark is still on the PGA Tour, and it doesn't look like it's going to change any time soon.