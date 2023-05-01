Wyndham Clark and Sahith Theegala ties for PGA Tour’s consecutive active cuts made: Top cuts list explored

Wyndham Clark ties up with Sahith Theegala to make the most consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour. Clark recently finished 24th at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, despite a 10-point deficit. It was his 15th cut in a row on the PGA Tour. Sahith Theegala and Wyndham Clark hold the top two spots for active cuts on the PGA Tour. Both made the cut in 15 consecutive tournaments.

With 12 tournaments, Victor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and Tony Finau tied for third place. It is worth noting that Finau won the Mexico Open by three strokes over Jon Rahm, the current world number one.

Here's a list of the top 10 golfers who made an active cut on the PGA Tour:

T-1: Sahith Theegala- 15

T-1: Wyndham Clark- 15

T-3: Viktor Hovland- 12

T-3: Xander Schauffele- 12

T-3: Scottie Scheffler- 12

T-3: Tony Finau- 12

T-7: Rickie Fowler- 11

T-7: Sungjae Im- 11

T-7: Cameron Young- 11

T-10: Jason Day- 8

T-10: Adam Scott- 8

T-10: Justin Suh- 8

Who made the most consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour?

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods holds the record for making the most consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour. He made the cuts in 142 events before missing it in 2005 at the EDS Bryson Nelson Championship.

The record started in 1998 at the Buick Invitational and continued until 2005. In seven years, he has not missed a cut in events.

Second to Tiger Woods stands the phenomenal golfer Bryson Nelson, who played 113 events without missing a cut. His record started with the Bing Crosby Pro-Am in 1941 and continued until he withdrew from the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am in 1949.

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus made cuts in 105 consecutive events before missing it at the 1976 World Open.

American golfer Tiger Woods (Image via Getty)

Here's a list of the golfers with the most consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour:

Tiger Woods- 142

Byron Nelson- 113

Jack Nicklaus- 105

Hale Irwin- 86

Dow Finsterwald- 72

Tom Kite- 53

Who made the most cuts on the PGA Tour?

Jay Haas made 592 cuts on the PGA Tour, the highest in history. Haas is an American golfer who now plays in the PGA Tour Champions. He turned pro in 1976 and won 33 professional events in his career. Although he has won only nine PGA Tour events, he has made the cut in 592 events.

Tom Kite has made cuts in 590 tournaments over his career, including 53 consecutive cuts.

Arnold Palmer had made cuts in 574 different events. Palmer scored 95 professional victories, including 62 PGA Tour victories and ten PGA Tour Champions. In his career, the legendary golfer won seven major championships, including four Masters.

Here's the list of golfers who have made cuts in most PGA Tour events:

Jay Haas: 592

Tom Kite: 590

Raymond Floyd: 582

Arnold Palmer: 574

Davis Love III: 571

Gene Littler: 566

Doug Ford: 560

