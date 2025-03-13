Wyndham Clark shares LIV Golfers’ opinion as he reveals he does not look at world rankings

Wyndham Clark shared LIV golfers’ opinion by revealing that he does not look at the golf world rankings. The LIV golfers have dropped in the world rankings because the LIV events do not gain ranking points. As a result, Jon Rahm, who joined the LIV league in 2024 as the third best ranked player, is the World No. 59 today.

Clark shared that like LIV golfers, he also does not pay attention to the rankings much after dropping from last week's rank 7 to this week's rank 8. He shared about the same in a pre-tournament press conference at the TPC Sawgrass, and his words read (via ASAP Sports):

“Not really. I think it is relevant, but I don't look at it. I don't like that I'm dropping in World Rankings. But yeah, I don't really look at it. Obviously I know because people constantly tell where you're at, but it's not like I'm looking each week, oh, if I do this, I'll jump.”

He added, “I have a place where I'd like to be in the world, and I'd like to move up, but at the same time, I'm more focused on, like I said earlier, getting back to me playing good golf, feeling comfortable on the golf course, enjoying the golf, and then look up and see where we're at.”

Wyndham Clark will be joined by defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, and other top-tier golfers at the Players Championship.

How has Wyndham Clark performed in the 2025 PGA Tour so far?

Wyndham Clark played in six tournaments on the PGA Tour in 2025, and he is currently playing at the Players Championship. He had two top 20 finishes until now, and those were at the Sentry Tournament with a T15 after scoring 21-under 271. He had the next top 20 finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished at T16 after scoring 11-under 273.

Before the Players, Clark’s last appearance was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard, where he finished at T22 after scoring even-par 288. Here's a complete list of Wyndham Clark’s 2025 performances so far:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course): T15, 69-64-69-69, 271 (-21)

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: Missed cut, 71-69-71, 211 (-5)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T73, 74-73-71-72, 290 (+2)

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T16, 64-73-69-67, 273 (-11)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T31, 70-72-74-71, 287 (-1)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T22, 67-71-76-74, 288 (E)

The Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): T6 (ongoing)

