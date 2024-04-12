Wyndham Clark takes a brutal swipe at LIV golfers after shooting an opening round 73 at the Masters

Following his first-round 73 at the Masters, Wyndham Clark took a dig at the LIV Golf professionals while talking about his chances at the tournament.

Clark didn't have a great start at the Augusta National as he carded 1-over 73 on Thursday, April 11. He was at 3-under after the front nine but two bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine meant he would finish eight strokes behind the leader Bryson Dechambeau.

During the post-round interview, Clark was asked if the eight-shot difference was manageable for him.

"Yeah, we've got 54 holes," he responded. "In LIV Golf they only play 54, so I like my chances. We've got a lot of golf left. As you can see, someone shot 7-under. I could do that tomorrow."

About his performance, Clark said the wind was quite challenging and he felt he played well on the back nine despite the two bogeys and double bogeys. He added that missing the birdie on the 13th and finding water on the 15th affected the scorecard.

"You take that away, it's a 2, 3 round, maybe even better, and we're in a good spot," he added.

When will Wyndham Clark tee off at the Masters on Friday?

Wyndham Clark is grouped with Viktor Hovland, and Cameron Smith for the second round of the Masters Tournament. The trio will tee off at 1:48 pm ET on Friday, April 12, as the last threesome to start their round.

The second round of the Masters will begin at 8 am ET on Friday. However, several players are yet to complete their first round and will resume the play at 7:50 am ET.

Here are the tee time details for the Friday round of the Masters (all times ET):

8 am: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

8:12 am: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

8:24 am: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (a)

8:36 am: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

8:48 am: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (a)

9 am: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

9:12 am: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry

9:24 am: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

9:36 am: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

9:48 am: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

10:06 am: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

10:18 am: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

10:30 am: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

10:42 am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

10:54 am: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:06 am: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

11:18 am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (a)

11:30 am: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

11:42 am: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (a)

11:54 am: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

12 pm: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (a)

12:12 pm: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

12:24 pm: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12:36 pm: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

12:48 pm: Nick Taylor, Joaquín Niemann, Russell Henley

1 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

1:12 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1:24 pm: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1:36 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1:48 pm: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith