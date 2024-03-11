Wyndham Clark talks about having smaller fields at PGA Tour events - “I think it’d be exciting"

Wyndham Clark expressed enthusiasm for the PGA Tour's newly introduced limited-field Signature events, which boast increased purses and exclusively feature the top-ranked golfers in the world.

Clark recently competed in and placed second at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational — a PGA Tour Signature tournament with an impressive payoff. He spoke candidly about the limited-field tournament and expressed his excitement about participating in similar events during a news conference held after the event.

Speaking about the limited field events on the PGA Tour, Clark said (via NUCLR Golf):

"Yeah, I mean, I think it'd be amazing if our Tour was 100 guys and I've kind of said this few times, 100 guys, and we have 20 guys that get relegated every time, every year, doesn't matter who you are and I think it'd be exciting because you come down to the end of the year, people are looking, who's going to win the FedEx? And then you're looking at who's not going to be here next year."

Rory McIlroy recently opined that he was 'all for less players and less tour cards, and the best of the best' on the tour (via Golf Digest). Siding with the Northern Irishman, Clark added:

"So yeah, I'm probably with Rory on that. I don't know what that number is, but it's, I think it's just nice to elevate the product and make it to where the best players are playing on TV more often and against other," he added.

Clark had won a signature tournament earlier this year, doing so last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. The tournament was trimmed to 54 holes due to poor weather conditions, and as the third-round leader, Clark won by one stroke over Ludvig Aberg.

Kicking off his 2024 PGA Tour season, Clark participated in The Sentry, another signature event, where he finished in a tie for 29th place. The Arnold Palmer Invitational marked the third signature event of the year.

How did Wyndham Clark perform at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Wyndham Clark had an impressive outing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024. He teed it up in the first round on Thursday, March 7 with a birdie on the fourth hole. He added two back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and seventh hole and then made two more birdies on the back nine to score 1-under 71.

In the second round, Clark made nine birdies and three bogeys to score 6-under 66 and took the lead. However, in the third round, he struggled with his game when he shot 71 with four birdies, two double bogeys, one bogey, and an eagle. He then sunk five birdies and three bogeys to score 2-under 70 and finished in a solo second place.

Scottie Scheffler won the signature event, which concluded on Sunday, March 10. It was his first victory of the year and second win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.