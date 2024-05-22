X CEO announces teaming up with PGA Tour to bring real-time highlights on events

The American social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is teaming up with the PGA Tour to provide real-time highlights of events. Recently, X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced the partnership on her social media account.

She confirmed that X will offer more videos and highlights of PGA Tour events on its platform. This collaboration will help fans receive more real-time coverage.

"Golf fans — you’re getting MORE of the TOUR — on the best place for sports!!@X is teaming up with @PGATOUR to bring real-time highlights and more videos from every TOUR event. Let’s do this!!" Yaccarino tweeted.

Golf tournaments on the PGA Tour have always garnered significant attention from fans. The events are usually broadcast live on NBC and CBS. However, X has been an excellent source of quick news, and fans will now get more real-time coverage on the platform, allowing them to enjoy the match's exciting moments.

The official X page on the platform boasts an impressive 67.5 million followers, while the PGA Tour has also been very active on social media, with 2.9 million followers on X. The golf series shares timely updates on its account.

Moreover, the PGA Tour also enjoys an enormous fan base on other social media platforms. On Instagram, they have five million followers.

All about PGA Tour television coverage

CBS and NBC Sports hold the broadcast television rights for all PGA Tour events. They signed a deal with the golf series in 2021 that will last nine years, running through 2030.

The television rights are divided between the two channels. PGA Tour events consist of four rounds: the first two rounds and the early morning rounds of the third and fourth rounds are televised on the Golf Channel, while CBS and NBC broadcast the concluding two rounds. NBC has a deal to broadcast 10 PGA Tour events per season, while CBS covers 20 events over the weekend.

It is important to note that CBS primarily focuses on regular PGA Tour events, while NBC's package includes the three season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs, The Players Championship, and coverage of the Presidents Cup, which takes place every two years.

The PGA Tour includes regular events along with eight Signature events. This week, players will compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge, scheduled to take place from May 23 to May 26 at the Colonial Country Club.

Next, the players will head to the RBC Canadian Open, followed by the Signature event, the Memorial Tournament. The regular Tour season concludes with the FedEx Cup playoffs, which include the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship. Meanwhile, the live scores of the players are available on the PGA Tour's official website.