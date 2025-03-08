Xander Schauffele addresses his physical and mental shape two rounds into his PGA Tour return

American professional golfer Xander Schauffele has opened up on his mental state after returning to the PGA Tour at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. With the demands regarding his season schedule, Schauffele took a short break to cool off before getting back on the course after his two month injury lay-off.

After the second round of action, Xander was tied in 46th place on the leaderboard with the likes of Patrick Rodgers and Samuel Stevens. His return to the PGA Tour marks an important step in his career, as he looks to rediscover his form after a career best year in 2024.

"I feel good. Yeah, physically great. Mentally, you know, okay. So working on it. My goal was just make it to the weekend, just so I can have two more rounds of golf. I just need as much golf as possible," he said.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner's return to the course is timely as he is hoping to do better in the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Xander, in retrospection, believes he had a field day enjoying his game.

"I kind of had it going for a little bit. I was playing some really good golf. Hit some nice shots. Actually made some putts. Then, you know, kind of messed up some really easy things. Took on maybe too much risk or hit a really poor, I mean, one really bad swing, and some seriously bad execution around the greens on the par-5. So it was a very stressful, nice day for me."

Round three is expected to shake up things on the leaderboard as the golfers aim to make a clear statement on the course.

Xander Schauffele eyes revival at Arnold Palmer Invitational amid slow start

Xander Schauffele is determined to put the injury struggles behind him. The San Diego native arrived at the Arnold Palmer Invitational feeling a bit rusty after weeks on the sidelines. This competition presents him an opportunity to sharpen himself and fine-tune his game for the long golfing season ahead.

Schauffele is certain he will make an appearance at next week’s PLAYERS Championship, even though things aren't looking too good when it comes to his performance at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Florida.

The Valspar Championship is also around the corner and Schauffele will be hoping to participate should his body respond positively to one of the upcoming tournaments.

"My plan was to play Valspar. If three weeks in a row is too much just off the get-go, then maybe I skip Valspar and play Valero to try and get ready for Augusta, so I just, I'm trying to figure it out," Xander Schauffele said.

Schauffele had an impressive season last year, winning the PGA Championship and The Open. His return is being closely watched by fans and fellow players. He has proven himself on big stages before, including at the Olympics, where he won gold in 2021.

Now, Xander Schauffele looks to add more silverware to his resume. The title may be out of his hands but Sunday presents him another chance to fight for a better position.

