Xander Schauffele and other at-risk golfers' minimum finish needed at BMW Championship to qualify for Tour Championship

Xander Schauffele is at risk of missing out on the Tour Championship after finishing outside the top 30 in the FedEx standings following the first playoff in Memphis. Sitting at 43rd, the American golfer will need at least a solo 21st-place finish at the BMW Championship to move into the top 30 and keep his hopes alive for next week.

Other players such as Rickie Fowler, J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Si Woo Kim are also in danger of missing the season-ending playoff event. Poston is ranked 50th in the standings and needs at least a solo 11th finish to qualify for the final FedEx playoff.

Here are the players outside the top 30 and the minimum finish they need at the BMW Championship to qualify for next week’s event:

31. Sam Stevens: two-way T40

32. Ryan Gerard: solo 39th

33. Daniel Berger: three-way T33

34. Ryan Fox: solo 30th

35. Taylor Pendrith: two-way T28

36. Thomas Detry: two-way T27

37. Kurt Kitayama: solo 24th

38. Denny McCarthy: solo 24th

39. Brian Campbell: three-way T23

40. Matt Fitzpatrick: two-way T21

41. Si Woo Kim: two-way T21

42. Michael Kim: solo 21st

43: Xander Schauffele: solo 21st

44. Jason Day: two-way T20

45. Harry Hall: solo 18th

46. Bud Cauley: solo 15th

47. Tom Hoge: solo 14th

48. Rickie Fowler: solo 13th

49: Jhonattan Vegas: two-way T11

50. J.T. Poston: solo 11th

The 2025 BMW Championship is scheduled to take place from August 14 to 17 at the Caves Valley Golf Club.

A look into Xander Schauffele’s performance in 2025

Xander Schauffele opened his 2025 PGA Tour season with a T30 finish at The Sentry. While he captured two majors last season, he has yet to secure a win this year.

He has, however, had three top-10 finishes, namely a T7 at The Open Championship, T8 at the Masters, and another T8 at the Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent start at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he finished tied for 22nd.

Here are the results of the tournaments Xander Schauffele played in 2025 on the PGA Tour

The Sentry: T30 (72, 70, 66, 67)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T40 (77, 71, 75, 69)

THE PLAYERS Championship: 72 (72, 71, 77, 81)

Valspar Championship: T12 (70, 68, 75, 66)

Masters Tournament: T8 (73, 69, 70, 71)

RBC Heritage: T18 (69, 68, 71, 67)

Truist Championship: T11 (67, 69, 69, 66)

PGA Championship: T28 (72, 71, 72, 68)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T25 (73, 69, 74, 76)

U.S. Open: T12 (72, 74, 71, 69)

Travelers Championship: T61 (69, 72, 68, 75)

Genesis Scottish Open: T8 (68, 66, 71, 66)

The Open Championship: T7 (71, 69, 66, 68)

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T22 (68, 72, 65, 69)

