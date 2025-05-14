Xander Schauffele detailed his expectation of his special PGA Championship champions dinner gift

Xander Schauffele detailed his gift choices for the PGA Championship champions dinner. He arranged the PGA Championship dinner this week before the major started, and along with the special dinner menu, Schauffele followed the tradition to purchase a special gift for the guests. The ace golfer bought a humidor and cigars for the past champions attending the meal.

Ad

Before the major began, Schauffele attended a press conference where he shared the reason behind choosing the menu and cigars. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“The cigars I had input on. I'm not going to lie, I trusted -- I've been at Quail -- I feel like I've been here more than five times for sure, maybe six times, seven times. The food's always been amazing. The chefs here do a great job. The only thing I said was sort of steak -- and I didn't even look at the menu, to be completely honest. I just trusted what they had. I knew they'd do a good job.”

Ad

Trending

He continued, “I saw a lot of bleu cheese on there. I think we're kind of tweaking it a little bit, from the last of my knowledge, or making it a little bit more customized; you can have some on or not because it's sort of a really strong, you either like it or you don't thing. My thought was I wanted everyone to enjoy the meal and have a nice time. The cigars, apparently there will be someone rolling cigars tonight. Maybe I might tuck some for later. We'll see if I smoke some tonight.”

Ad

The PGA Championship will begin on Thursday, May 15, and it will welcome 156 golfers, including Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and other LIV players.

How did Xander Schauffele perform at the PGA Championship in the last three years?

Xander Schauffele won the 2024 PGA Championship with a 21-under by defeating Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour golfer scored 62 in the first round with four birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine. He shot 68 in the second round with four birdies in total. In the third and fourth rounds, the golfer fired 68 and 65 with five and seven birdies, respectively.

Ad

Schauffele finished at T18 with 2-over at the 2023 PGA Championship after shooting 72 in the first round with three birdies and 72 in the second round with three birdies. The golfer fired 71 and 67 in the third and fourth rounds with two and four birdies, respectively.

In the 2022 PGA Championship, Schauffele finished at T13 with an even-par. He shot 68 in the first round with four birdies, followed by 73 in the second round with one birdie. The third and fourth rounds saw 69 and 79 with three and three birdies, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More