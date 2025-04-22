Xander Schauffele details experience of battling Rory McIlroy in playoffs amid the Northern Irishman's 2025 Masters victory

At the 2025 Masters, Rory McIlroy created history. Not only did the Northern Irishman win his first ever green jacket at Augusta National, but he also became the sixth golfer in history to win a career grand slam. This achievement was possible because of McIlroy's brilliant display in a sudden death playoff.

After four rounds of golf, the 2025 Masters was decided by a sudden death playoff between McIlroy and Justin Rose. McIlroy completely outclassed his English rival in the playoff. Recently, during a press conference at the Quail Hollow Golf Club, Xander Schauffele spoke about what it's like to face McIlroy in a playoff.

Detailing his own experience, Schauffele said (via ASAP Sport):

"Yeah, thanks for bringing that up, Juan. The times I think about competing against him, I feel like he's gotten the best of me almost every time. Thinking back to Quail, you know, I got the brunt of firing Rory McIlroy hitting it further and straighter than everyone, chipping and putting it better than everyone, and we kind of saw what that looked like in birdieing, I don't know, what felt like every hole on the back nine. Looking back to China, played in a playoff against him. Lost. So I don't really know any other heads-up moments that we've had."

You can check the video of Rory McIlroy's final round at the Masters below:

Further in the press conference, Xander Schauffele mentioned that Rory McIlroy is going to go down as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He further added that any opportunity to play against the 2025 Masters champion always results in a good time.

How much did Rory McIlroy earn for his 2025 Masters win?

The 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club had a total purse of $21 million. Rory McIlroy took home the lion's share of this purse as he earned $4,200,000 for his victory. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Masters championship:

1 Rory McIlroy -11 $4,200,000

2 Justin Rose -11 $2,268,000

3 Patrick Reed -9 $1,428,000

4 Scottie Scheffler -8 $1,008,000

T5 Sungjae Im -7 $798,000

T5 Bryson DeChambeau -7 $798,000

7 Ludvig Aberg -6 $703,500

T8 Jason Day -5 $588,000

T8 Corey Conners -5 $588,000

T8 Xander Schauffele -5 $588,000

T8 Zach Johnson -5 $588,000

T12 Harris English -4 $462,000

T12 Max Homa -4 $462,000

T14 Bubba Watson -3 $336,000

T14 Jon Rahm -3 $336,000

T14 Jordan Spieth -3 $336,000

T14 Tyrrell Hatton -3 $336,000

T14 Matt McCarty -3 $336,000

T14 Tom Hoge -3 $336,000

T14 Collin Morikawa -3 $336,000

T21 Hideki Matsuyama -2 $210,000

T21 Davis Riley -2 $210,000

T21 Tommy Fleetwood -2 $210,000

T21 Daniel Berger -2 $210,000

T21 Byeong Hun An -2 $210,000

T21 Viktor Hovland -2 $210,000

T27 Aaron Rai -1 $158,500

T27 Michael Kim -1 $158,500

T29 Sahith Theegala E $142,800

T29 Denny McCarthy E $142,800

T29 Joaquin Niemann E $142,800

T32 Brian Campbell 1 $118,860

T32 Maverick McNealy 1 $118,860

T32 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 $118,860

T32 Max Greyserman 1 $118,860

T36 Justin Thomas 2 $118,860

T36 Brian Harman 2 $96,600

T36 Patrick Cantlay 2 $96,600

T36 Charl Schwartzel 2 $96,600

T40 Matt Fitzpatrick 3 $96,600

T40 Nick Taylor 3 $84,000

T42 Akshay Bhatia 4 $84,000

T42 Danny Willett 4 $77,700

T42 J.T. Poston 4 $77,700

T42 Shane Lowry 4 $77,700

T46 Wyndham Clark 5 $59,535

T46 Sam Burns 5 $59,535

T46 Davis Thompson 5 $59,535

49 Min Woo Lee 6 $59,535

50 J.J. Spaun 7 $52,920

51 Nico Echavarria 8 $51,660

T52 Stephan Jaeger 9 $51,660

T52 Tom Kim 9 $51,660

