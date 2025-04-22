Xander Schauffele details experience of battling Rory McIlroy in playoffs amid the Northern Irishman's 2025 Masters victory

At the 2025 Masters, Rory McIlroy created history. Not only did the Northern Irishman win his first ever green jacket at Augusta National, but he also became the sixth golfer in history to win a career grand slam. This achievement was possible because of McIlroy's brilliant display in a sudden death playoff.
After four rounds of golf, the 2025 Masters was decided by a sudden death playoff between McIlroy and Justin Rose. McIlroy completely outclassed his English rival in the playoff. Recently, during a press conference at the Quail Hollow Golf Club, Xander Schauffele spoke about what it's like to face McIlroy in a playoff.
Detailing his own experience, Schauffele said (via ASAP Sport):
"Yeah, thanks for bringing that up, Juan. The times I think about competing against him, I feel like he's gotten the best of me almost every time. Thinking back to Quail, you know, I got the brunt of firing Rory McIlroy hitting it further and straighter than everyone, chipping and putting it better than everyone, and we kind of saw what that looked like in birdieing, I don't know, what felt like every hole on the back nine. Looking back to China, played in a playoff against him. Lost. So I don't really know any other heads-up moments that we've had."
You can check the video of Rory McIlroy's final round at the Masters below:
Further in the press conference, Xander Schauffele mentioned that Rory McIlroy is going to go down as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He further added that any opportunity to play against the 2025 Masters champion always results in a good time.
How much did Rory McIlroy earn for his 2025 Masters win?
The 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club had a total purse of $21 million. Rory McIlroy took home the lion's share of this purse as he earned $4,200,000 for his victory. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Masters championship:
- 1 Rory McIlroy -11 $4,200,000
- 2 Justin Rose -11 $2,268,000
- 3 Patrick Reed -9 $1,428,000
- 4 Scottie Scheffler -8 $1,008,000
- T5 Sungjae Im -7 $798,000
- T5 Bryson DeChambeau -7 $798,000
- 7 Ludvig Aberg -6 $703,500
- T8 Jason Day -5 $588,000
- T8 Corey Conners -5 $588,000
- T8 Xander Schauffele -5 $588,000
- T8 Zach Johnson -5 $588,000
- T12 Harris English -4 $462,000
- T12 Max Homa -4 $462,000
- T14 Bubba Watson -3 $336,000
- T14 Jon Rahm -3 $336,000
- T14 Jordan Spieth -3 $336,000
- T14 Tyrrell Hatton -3 $336,000
- T14 Matt McCarty -3 $336,000
- T14 Tom Hoge -3 $336,000
- T14 Collin Morikawa -3 $336,000
- T21 Hideki Matsuyama -2 $210,000
- T21 Davis Riley -2 $210,000
- T21 Tommy Fleetwood -2 $210,000
- T21 Daniel Berger -2 $210,000
- T21 Byeong Hun An -2 $210,000
- T21 Viktor Hovland -2 $210,000
- T27 Aaron Rai -1 $158,500
- T27 Michael Kim -1 $158,500
- T29 Sahith Theegala E $142,800
- T29 Denny McCarthy E $142,800
- T29 Joaquin Niemann E $142,800
- T32 Brian Campbell 1 $118,860
- T32 Maverick McNealy 1 $118,860
- T32 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 $118,860
- T32 Max Greyserman 1 $118,860
- T36 Justin Thomas 2 $118,860
- T36 Brian Harman 2 $96,600
- T36 Patrick Cantlay 2 $96,600
- T36 Charl Schwartzel 2 $96,600
- T40 Matt Fitzpatrick 3 $96,600
- T40 Nick Taylor 3 $84,000
- T42 Akshay Bhatia 4 $84,000
- T42 Danny Willett 4 $77,700
- T42 J.T. Poston 4 $77,700
- T42 Shane Lowry 4 $77,700
- T46 Wyndham Clark 5 $59,535
- T46 Sam Burns 5 $59,535
- T46 Davis Thompson 5 $59,535
- 49 Min Woo Lee 6 $59,535
- 50 J.J. Spaun 7 $52,920
- 51 Nico Echavarria 8 $51,660
- T52 Stephan Jaeger 9 $51,660
- T52 Tom Kim 9 $51,660