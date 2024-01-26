Xander Schauffele extends longest-active cut streak to 37 at 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

Xander Schauffele carded 4-under 68 in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open and aggregated at 7-under after two rounds to comfortably make a cut for the 37th straight time on the PGA Tour. This is the longest active streak on the tour at the moment.

Schauffele had last missed the cut at the 2022 Masters when he bowed out of the tournament after shooting 74 and 77. Since then, he has played 11 events in the 2021–22 season, 23 events in the following season, and three this year, without missing the cut in any of these.

The seven-time winner on the PGA Tour is currently placed T10, five strokes back at the Farmers Insurance Open. Stephan Jaeger fired an 8-under 64 on the second day at Torrey Pines to take a single-stroke lead over Nicolai Hojgaard.

"I've been driving a fair bit of fairways," Jaeger said after the Thursday round. "When I do miss it, I feel like I've done a good job with missing in the right spots, being able to kind of chase something up and being able to maybe have an easier up-and-down than you would out of the rough or something.

"I've been putting it well, my speed's been great, made a couple of nice putts, longer putts that kind of kept the round going. Made a great up-and-down today on my 11th, No. 2. Just things like that kind of keep you in the round, keep you in the tournament," he added.

Who missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open?

Stephan Jaeger takes the lead at the Farmers Insurance Open after two rounds

Below is a look at the players who failed to make it to the final two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open:

Davis Thompson: -2

Garrick Higgo: -2

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -2

Sungjae Im: -2

Nico Echavarria: -2

Gary Woodland: -2

Max Greyserman: -2

Andrew Novak: -2

Vince Whaley: -2

Greyson Sigg: -2

Collin Morikawa: -2

Peter Malnati: -2

Josh Teater: -2

Lee Hodges: -2

Keith Mitchell: -2

Cameron Champ: -2

David Skinns: -2

Norman Xiong: -2

Adam Long: -2

Chan Kim: -2

Harry Hall: -1

Sam Ryder: -1

Jhonattan Vegas: -1

Ben Griffin: -1

Pierceson Coody: -1

Ryan McCormick: -1

Ryan Fox: -1

Will Gordon: -1

Roger Sloan: -1

Matt Wallace: -1

Tyler Duncan: E

David Lipsky: E

Matt NeSmith: E

Hayden Buckley: E

Seamus Power: E

Blaine Hale, Jr.:

Victor Perez: E

Mac Meissner: E

Paul Barjon: +1

Billy Horschel: +1

Michael Block: +1

Joel Dahmen: +1

Jason Day: +1

Wilson Furr: +1

Scott Gutschewski: +1

Carl Yuan: +1

Ryan Moore: +1

Matti Schmid: +1

Chez Reavie: +1

Marcus Byrd: +1

Rico Hoey: +1

Patrick Fishburn: +1

K.H. Lee: +2

Nicholas Lindheim: +2

Alex Chiarella: +2

Callum Tarren: +2

Harrison Endycott: +2

Chad Hambright: +2

Troy Merritt: +3

J.B. Holmes: +3

Davis Riley: +3

Raul Pereda: +3

Eric Cole: +4

Ben Kohles: +4

Robert MacIntyre: +4

Martin Laird: +4

J.J. Spaun: +4

Sepp Straka: +4

Jimmy Stanger: +4

Nick Watney: +5

Alex Smalley: +5

Cameron Sisk: +5

Adam Svensson: +5

Chris Naegel: +6

Stewart Cink: +6

Daniel Berger: +6

Kevin Streelman: - w/d