  Xander Schauffele extends his unique stat streak with T8 finish at the Masters 2025

Xander Schauffele extends his unique stat streak with T8 finish at the Masters 2025

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Apr 16, 2025 11:30 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Xander Schauffele - Source: Imagn

Xander Schauffele extended his unique stat streak with a T8 finish in the 2025 Masters Tournament held at Augusta National last week. Rory McIlroy won his first Green Jacket at the year's first Major.

Following the tournament, Golf Digest's Jamie Kennedy tweeted a screenshot of a Wikipedia page showing Schauffele's Major finishes. It showed he has had top-20 finishes in his last 12 Major appearances. Kennedy wrote:

“Xander Schauffele now has 12 STRAIGHT top-20 finishes in majors. Collin Morikawa has five. (No one else in golf has more than two).”
Schauffele has had top-20 finishes in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 Masters at T10, T8, and T8, respectively; in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 US Open at T14, T10, and T7; in 2022, 2023, and 2024's The Open Championship at T15, T17, and T1; and the 2022, 2023, and 2024 PGA Championship at T13, T18, and T1.

How did Xander Schauffele perform in the last three editions of the Masters Tournament?

Xander Schauffele had a T8 finish in the 2025 Masters Tournament at 5-under. He shot 73 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. He fired 69 in the second round with three birdies and 70 in the third round with four birdies. The last round saw 71 with three birdies.

In 2024, Schauffele had a T8 finish like this year. His total score was 1-under after shooting 72 in the first round with two birdies. In the next round, the golfer shot another 72 with one birdie on the front nine and another on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he shot 70 and 73 with two and four birdies, respectively.

In 2023, Schauffele had a T10 finish with 4 under. He shot 68 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the next round, he shot 74 with two birdies. In the third and fourth rounds, he fired 71 and 71 with four and three birdies, respectively.

Xander Schauffele will next play at the RBC Heritage, which is a signature event in the 2025 PGA Tour schedule, boasting a $20 million purse. He will tee off with Ludvig Aberg on the first tee at 1:30 PM EDT. Next to them, Collin Morikawa, paired with Sahith Theegala, will start at 1:40 PM EDT.

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
