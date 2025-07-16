Xander Schauffele & other golfers reveal their choice of drink from the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship

The 153rd Open Championship is around the corner, with players vying for not just the $17 million purse but also the chance to lift one of golf’s most iconic trophies—the Claret Jug. Officially called The Golf Champion Trophy, the Claret Jug has been awarded to winners of The Open Championship since 1873, replacing the Challenge Belt.

The original jug was crafted by Mackay Cunningham & Company of Edinburgh and first presented to Tom Kidd. However, since 1927, winners have received a replica of the trophy, as the original was retired. The Claret Jug gets its name from a type of dry red wine from Bordeaux, France, and was originally designed to serve such wine. It stands 20.75 inches tall, weighs 5.5 pounds, and has engraved silver rings that carry the names of past champions. Once a player wins, they keep the replica for a year before returning it.

Ahead of this year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush, players were asked what drink they would choose to enjoy from the iconic trophy. Collin Morikawa, who won The Open Championship in 2021, shared that his drink of choice was beer.

"I don't remember what type of beer, but it's draft. Just pouring it in and drinking straight away,” he said in a video shared on Instagram by the PGA Tour.

Last year’s Open Championship winner, Xander Schauffele, admitted his drink wasn’t very traditional.

"I hate to admit this, Tequila. I don't even know what kinda Tequila it was."

Meanwhile, players who are still chasing their first Open Championship trophy also shared their thoughts. Harris English said he would go with bourbon:

“Probably Pappy Van Winkle. Pappy 23rd would be what I put in the Claret Jug for the first time.”

Tommy Fleetwood gave a more personal answer, saying he would probably let his kids decide. He guessed they might pick apple juice. Jordan Spieth, who won the Open Championship in 2017, said he would fill the Jug with Guinness if he ever won at Royal Portrush. Justin Thomas agreed, saying,

“I’m putting some Guinness in it, for sure.”

Viktor Hovland wasn’t too specific but kept it honest.

"I haven't planned anything like that. Will need to win it first. I'm not too picky with what we're going to put in it. As long as there's some alcohol in it, I'm sure I'll be okay."

For these players, lifting the Claret Jug means more than just winning a major. It’s a tradition and a symbol of golfing history, and for many, the perfect way to celebrate their achievement.

What are the tee times for the first round at the Open Championship?

The first round of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush kicks off on Thursday, July 17, with players set to tee off in pairings. Below are the complete tee times for Round 1 (all times ET):

1:35 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin

– Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin 1:46 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi

– Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi 1:57 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)

– Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a) 2:08 a.m. – Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

– Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen 2:19 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake

– Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake 2:30 a.m. – Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

– Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard 2:41 a.m. – Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

– Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson 2:52 a.m. – Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

– Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert 3:03 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu

– Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu 3:14 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

– Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood 3:25 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

– Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes 3:36 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)

– Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a) 3:47 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

– Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg 4:03 a.m. – Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

– Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier 4:14 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)

– Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a) 4:25 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

– Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick 4:36 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

– Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia 4:47 a.m. – Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka

– Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka 4:58 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

– Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm 5:09 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

– Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 5:20 a.m. – Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

– Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge 5:31 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

– Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed 5:42 a.m. – Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)

– Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a) 5:53 a.m. – Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

– Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen 6:04 a.m. – Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

– Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg 6:15 a.m. – Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng

– Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng 6:26 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

– Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman 6:47 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)

– Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a) 6:58 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown

– Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown 7:09 a.m. – Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)

– Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a) 7:20 a.m. – Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

– Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia 7:31 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace

– Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace 7:42 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino

– Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino 7:53 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)

– Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a) 8:04 a.m. – Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

– Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry 8:15 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

– Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo 8:26 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

– Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger 8:37 a.m. – Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque

– Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque 8:48 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

– Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall 9:04 a.m. – Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

– Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner 9:15 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

– J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz 9:26 a.m. – Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann

– Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann 9:37 a.m. – Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

– Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee 9:48 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

– Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose 9:59 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

– Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland 10:10 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

– Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 10:21 a.m. – Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

– Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau 10:32 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

– Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim 10:43 a.m. – Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)

– Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a) 10:54 a.m. – Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)

– Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a) 11:04 a.m. – Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

– Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes 11:16 a.m. – Young-han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell

