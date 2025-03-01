Xander Schauffele hits the gym and the practice range amid PGA Tour comeback plans

  • home icon
By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Mar 01, 2025 18:14 GMT
Xander Schauffele hits gym and practice range - Source: Getty

Xander Schauffele has had a disappointing start to the 2025 PGA Tour season as he suffered a rib injury early in the season and has missed a few prominent events. However, the 31-year-old golfer has hit the gym and practice range and is all set to return to the PGA Tour next week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He shared a few pictures from his gym workout and practice range while thanking all the fans for their support.

"Thanks for all the support! Working hard on getting back ASAP 👊🏽," wrote Xander Schauffele.
Schauffele will compete in his first event next week since the season opener, The Sentry, at Maui’s Kapalua Resort, where he finished T30 for the event.

"It’s been a slow recovery, the ribcage seems to be a nagging, slowish recovery area due to a lack of blood flow and the constant use. I just wanted to be 100% before I returned and sacrificed a bit on this front end (of the season) to make sure the back end is safe," Schauffele told Today’s Golfer.
Xander Schauffele will hope for a decent comeback next week and build on the impressive season he had on the PGA Tour last year.

How did Xander Schauffele perform on the PGA Tour in 2024?

Xander Schauffele had the best season of his career on the PGA Tour last year with two wins. Moreover, these were not any ordinary tour wins but major championships, as he won the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

Schauffele also registered three runner-up finishes and did not miss a single cut in all the 22 events. He earned $18,385,320 as official money on the PGA Tour and finished fourth in the season-long FedExCup rankings. His worst finish of the season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he finished T54 for the event.

Here's how Xander Schauffele has performed in all the PGA Tour events in 2024.

  • The Sentry – -24, T10
  • The American Express – -27, T3
  • Farmers Insurance Open – -9, T9
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – -4, T54
  • The Genesis Invitational – -13, T4
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational – E, T25
  • THE PLAYERS Championship – -19, T2
  • Valspar Championship – -8, T5
  • Masters Tournament – -1, 8
  • RBC Heritage – -9, T18
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans – -18, T23
  • Wells Fargo Championship – -12, 2
  • PGA Championship – -21, 1
  • the Memorial Tournament – -1, T8
  • U.S. Open – -1, T7
  • Travelers Championship – -16, T13
  • Genesis Scottish Open – -12, T15
  • The Open Championship – -9, 1
  • Men’s Olympic Golf Competition – -12, T9
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship – -15, T2
  • BMW Championship – -8, T5
  • TOUR Championship – -19, T4
  • ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP – -5, T41

