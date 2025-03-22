Xander Schauffele joins exclusive PGA Tour club ft. Tiger Woods after making the Valspar Championship cut

Xander Schauffele joined an exclusive PGA Tour club with Tiger Woods after making the cut at the Valspar Championship. He became the sixth golfer to make a consecutive cut in 60 or more tournaments.

Tiger Woods has held the record for consecutive cuts. He made 142 straight cuts from 1998 to 2005 and the record is regarded as one of the most unbreakable records in golf. During his streak, he won nine major championships and more than 30 tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele's streak began in 2022. He has won five tournaments including two major championships during his streak. He won the 2024 PGA Championship and 2024 Open Championship.

During the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Schauffele was asked if he reflects on his cut streak as it was closer to Tiger Woods' 142 consecutive cuts. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's hard to compare. We have no-cut events, so..."

When corrected that Woods too had no-cut events, Schauffele said:

"Oh, all right. Yeah, I mean, it's definitely -- it's a cool thing. I try really hard to not quit. Austin (Kaiser) and I are proud of our cut streak, no doubt. Is it what we think about? No. But usually when you focus on winning you make a lot of cuts and end up somewhere in between."

The other golfers to make 60 or more consecutive cuts are:

Byron Nelson : 113 consecutive cuts made between 1940 and 1948.

: 113 consecutive cuts made between 1940 and 1948. Jack Nicklaus : 105 consecutive cuts made from 1970 to 1976.

: 105 consecutive cuts made from 1970 to 1976. Hale Irwin : 86 consecutive cuts made between 1975 and 1978.

: 86 consecutive cuts made between 1975 and 1978. Dow Finsterwald: 72 consecutive cuts made from 1955 to 1958.

How has Xander Schauffele performed at the Valspar Championship?

Xander Schauffele had a decent start at the Valspar Championship. He posted 1-under 70 in the first round with four birdies against three bogeys. He followed it with a 3-under 68 in the second round with five birdies against two bogeys.

Talking about his second round, he said:

"Yeah, pretty good start. In touch. I think the leaders are at 7 or 8, maybe. So the goal was just to be in touch going into the weekend, to get some of those feelings again. And, you know, as soon as I feel a little bit of pressure in my game the swing's a little bit kind of dodgy at times. So it's all part of coming back and trying to play at a high level."

The 31-year-old is tied for fifth with a score of 4-under with Shane Lowry, Jeremy Paul and Kevin Velo. He is two shots behind the leader Jacob Bridgeman who is at 6-under.

Xander Schauffele has faced difficulties returning from a rub injury. He has failed to make a top-25 finish in his last three starts in the 2025 season:

The Sentry : T30 (72-70-66-67, 275, -17)

: T30 (72-70-66-67, 275, -17) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T40 (77-71-75-69, 292, +4)

: T40 (77-71-75-69, 292, +4) THE PLAYERS Championship: 72 (72-71-77-81, 301, +13)

