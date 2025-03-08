Xander Schauffele jokes about getting 'hit with a frying pan' after briefly teasing the cut line at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Xander Schauffele finally returned to play this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational since his appearance at the season-opening The Sentry tournament in January. The American was on a break because of an injury before returning to the greens, but had a tough time during the second round on Friday, March 7.

Ad

He made a double bogey on the 11th before adding another double bogey on the 12th, slipping below the cutline briefly. However, Schauffele bounced back and managed to make the cut at the PGA Tour event.

Jokingly calling it 'getting hit by a frying pan' as he made a double bogey on the 11th hole, Xander Schauffele said (via Golf.com):

"I was sitting in a nice, as cozy of a spot as I could have been at Bay Hill. Then got absolutely hit in the face with a frying pan on 11.”

Ad

Trending

The two-time Major winner later opened up about his performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the press conference after the second round and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I try really hard to not quit. Even today going double, double sitting in a really nice spot it was an easy time to get frustrated. But I said earlier in the week I'm going to have to go to a special place to play decent golf, and I had to dig deep. So it was good practice on that front," Xander Schauffele said.

Ad

"Austin and I are proud of our cut streak, no doubt. Is it what we think about? No. But usually when you focus on winning you make a lot of cuts and end up somewhere in between," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, after two rounds of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, only the golfers finishing above the cutline of 4-over earned their spots for the final two rounds. Some big names, such as Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, and Sahith Theegala, missed the cut at this week's tournament.

A look into Xander Schauffele's performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025

Xander Schauffele had a tough round on the first day of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He teed off on the first hole, making a bogey on it. On the front nine on Thursday, March 6, he carded four back-to-back bogeys from the sixth to the ninth and then started on the back nine with a bogey on the tenth. He could only sink a birdie on the 16th for the opening round of 5-over 77.

Ad

Schauffele started the second round with a birdie and added two more birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. However, he struggled on the back nine as he made consecutive double bogeys on the 11th and 12th before recovering with three birdies on the 13th, 14th, and 16th, followed by a bogey on the 18th for a round of 1-under 71. With an overall score of 4-over, he settled in T46 place.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry played a round of 67 on the second day and took the lead in the game at 8-under. This week's event will wrap up finally on Sunday, March 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback