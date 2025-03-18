Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth among other big-name golfers injured ahead of 2025 Valspar Championship

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 18, 2025 14:08 GMT
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Preview - Day Three - Source: Getty
Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth among other big name golfers injured ahead of 2025 Valspar Championship (Image via Getty)

The 2025 Valspar Championship is next up on the PGA Tour docket, and Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth are among the golfers currently dealing with injuries. And as a result, their spot in the field is under doubt.

Spieth has been dealing with a wrist injury for a long time, something that bothered him a lot last year. He underwent surgery in 2024 and has played since, but it's still something to monitor every time he starts.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele has been dealing with a rib injury this season. He suffered the injury after The Sentry but did make his return, playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (T40 finish) and the Players Championship (72nd).

Other injured players include Will Zalators (probable with back and hip injuries), Seamus Power (probable with a back injury), Luke Donald (questionable with a back injury), Brandt Snedeker (probable with a chest ailment), and Anders Albertson (questionable with a back injury).

The tournament does not begin until Thursday (March 20), hence these players have until then to decide if they can start. Should any of them withdraw before the tournament begins, they'll be replaced by other PGA Tour golfers in the field. However, there won't be any replacements if they withdraw midway through the tournament.

Xander Schauffele addresses his recent slump: "The game feels pretty bad"

Xander Schauffele addressed his poor form (Image via Imagn)
Xander Schauffele addressed his poor form (Image via Imagn)

A T40 finish and a solo 72nd in two Signature Events are not typical for Xander Schauffele, a player who won two Majors last year. He finished tied for 30th at the Sentry but has struggled since returning from injury.

He shot 13 over par at the Players Championship while Rory McIlroy took home the trophy in a playoff. It was a very rough outing for Schauffele, whose ribs may be still bothering him a little bit.

When asked what was contributing to his lack of scoring, he said (via Golf Digest):

"Everything. ... Not hitting it close enough, to duffing chips, to missing every fairway, to hitting fairways to missing greens. It's pretty gross, to be completely honest. So if I can eke out this cut, that would be nice. But the game feels pretty bad."
As for whether or not that's too harsh of a criticism for himself, he said:

"I almost missed the cut on what is a pretty easy course right now, so I don't think so. I think I'm being just fine on myself."

Schauffele went on to mention that while his game was 'surprisingly' close to where he wanted it to be, it was still pretty 'bad', and was not sure if it was the setup or if he just needed more time on the greens to get going.

Edited by Shirsh
