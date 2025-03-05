Xander Schauffele partners with $1.9B-worth business tycoon’s capital market company

Ace golfer Xander Schauffele has secured a multi-year deal with asset manager Blue Owl Capital. As per the agreement, the popular golfer will be seen sporting the company's logo in all PGA Tour events and major championships.

Schauffele is one of the most popular golfers today, with nine PGA Tour wins. Last year, he won two major championships and is currently ranked World No. 3 in the OWGR. Blue Owl is a leading asset manager with over $250 billion in assets under management as of last year. It is owned by Michael Rees, who is worth more than $1.9 billion (according to Forbes).

On Tuesday, March 4, Bloomberg reported that the deal between Blue Owl and Schauffele was finalized for an undisclosed amount.

"Xander is a renowned name among golf's global fanbase," Blue Owl's Chief Marketing Officer Suzanne Escousse said as per PR Newswire. "His meticulous approach to preparation and ability to perform consistently in high-stakes situations align with Blue Owl's ethos.

She added that they were proud to have a partnership with Schauffele and looked forward to welcoming him back to the course.

Xander Schauffele also issued a statement regarding the deal.

"Blue Owl is well-regarded in the private markets and shows tremendous diligence across the spectrum of alternative investing," he said. "Blue Owl has approached their business in a similar fashion to how I have approached my career, with discipline, relentless improvement, and a focus on the long term."

This isn't the first sports investment for Blue Owl, as they have a long association with various sports. They hold shares in teams like the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

When will Xander Schauffele play next?

Xander Schauffele was last seen competing at the The Sentry 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Xander Schauffele will next compete at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025, which will take place at Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida from Thursday, March 6, to Sunday, March 9.

Schauffele is paired with Justin Thomas for the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and will tee off on Thursday at 1:10 pm ET from the first hole.

Schauffele has been out of action for nearly two months due to a rib cage injury. He last competed at The Sentry 2025. He had quite a memorable 2024 season, recording multiple top-10 finishes and ending his two-year title drought with two major championship victories.

