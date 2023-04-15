Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and John Daly headline 2023 Zurich Classic teams

After the ongoing RBC Heritage event, the PGA Tour will head to Louisiana next week for the 2023 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. The lone team event on the American circuit’s schedule, the event will feature some of the big names on the tour playing together.
The Zurich Classic will have a total of 80 teams (160 players) on its field. Featuring eight of the top 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings, the event will be headlined by defending champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. Collin Morikawa/Max Homa, John Daly/David Duval, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick, and Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim will be some of the big-name pairings on the field.
The two-man teams will compete by alternating between four-ball and foursomes on all four days starting on Thursday. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will have a 36-hole cut. The team event is hyped by fans as it is the only one of its kind in the PGA Tour schedule.
2023 Zurich Classic field
Here are the 80 teams for this year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans:
- Matt Fitzpatrick - Alex Fitzpatrick
- Collin Morikawa - Max Homa
- Si Woo Kim - Tom Kim
- Sam Burns - Billy Horschel
- Xander Schauffele - Patrick Cantlay
- Kurt Kitayama - Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Brehm - Mark Hubbard
- Joel Dahmen - Denny McCarthy
- Tyler Duncan - Hank Lebioda
- Harris English - Tom Hoge
- Jim Herman - Ryan Armour
- Sungjae Im - Keith Mitchell
- Andrew Landry - Austin Cook
- Luke List - Henrik Norlander
- Taylor Moore - Matthew NeSmith
- Trey Mullinax - Scott Stallings
- Chad Ramey - Martin Trainer
- J.J. Spaun - Hayden Buckley
- Robert Streb - Troy Merritt
- Nick Taylor - Adam Hadwin
- Michael Thompson - Paresh Amin
- Brendon Todd - Patton Kizzire
- Erik van Rooyen - MJ Daffue
- Matt Wallace - Callum Shinkwin
- Richy Werenski - Scott Brown
- Jason Dufner - Kevin Chappell
- Zach Johnson - Steve Stricker
- Jimmy Walker - D.A. Points
- Thorbjorn Olesen - Nicolai Hojgaard
- John Daly - David Duval
- Edoardo Molinari - Luke Donald
- Sam Saunders - Eric Cole
- Victor Perez - Thomas Detry
- Ryan Palmer - Scott Piercy
- Sahith Theegala - Justin Suh
- Davis Riley - Nick Hardy
- Taylor Pendrith - Michael Gligic
- Wyndham Clark - Beau Hossler
- Lee Hodges - Robby Shelton
- Brandon Wu - Joseph Bramlett
- Dylan Frittelli - Matti Schmid
- David Lipsky - Aaron Rai
- Russell Knox - Brian Stuard
- Sam Ryder - Doc Redman
- Greyson Sigg - Brice Garnett
- Callum Tarren - Ben Taylor
- Max McGreevy - Sam Stevens
- Chesson Hadley - Ben Martin
- Nick Watney - Charley Hoffman
- Doug Ghim - Kramer Hickok
- Kevin Tway - Kelly Kraft
- Matthias Schwab - Vincent Norrman
- Austin Smotherman - Harry Higgs
- Justin Lower - Dylan Wu
- Zac Blair - Marty Dou
- Ben Griffin - Ryan Gerard
- Davis Thompson - Will Gordon
- Byeong Hun An - S.H. Kim
- David Lingmerth - Jonas Blixt
- Tyson Alexander - Carl Yuan
- Harry Hall - Akshay Bhatia
- Harrison Endycott - Aaron Baddeley
- Michael Kim - S.Y. Noh
- Austin Eckroat - Scott Harrington
- Brent Grant - Kevin Roy
- Paul Haley II - Cody Gribble
- Carson Young - Kyle Westmoreland
- Tano Goya - Trevor Werbylo
- Augusto Nunez - Fabian Gomez
- Brandon Matthews - Sean O'Hair
- Trevor Cone - Andrew Novak
- Chad Collins - D.J. Trahan
- Cameron Percy - Greg Chalmers
- Bill Haas - Jonathan Byrd
- Chris Stroud - William McGirt
- Ricky Barnes - Kyle Stanley
- Wesley Bryan - Grayson Murray
- Geoff Ogilvy - Kevin Stadler
- Sung Kang - Sangmoon Bae
- Derek Ernst - Robert Garrigus
More details on the Zurich Classic, including schedule and prize money, will be updated soon.