Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and John Daly headline 2023 Zurich Classic teams

After the ongoing RBC Heritage event, the PGA Tour will head to Louisiana next week for the 2023 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. The lone team event on the American circuit’s schedule, the event will feature some of the big names on the tour playing together.

The Zurich Classic will have a total of 80 teams (160 players) on its field. Featuring eight of the top 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings, the event will be headlined by defending champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. Collin Morikawa/Max Homa, John Daly/David Duval, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick, and Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim will be some of the big-name pairings on the field.

The field consists of 80 teams (160 players), with each team comprised of two professionals. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans has featured a two-man team format since 2017 and is the only official FedExCup event on the PGA TOUR schedule that uses a team format. The field consists of 80 teams (160 players), with each team comprised of two professionals. https://t.co/B3UtENPtCF

The two-man teams will compete by alternating between four-ball and foursomes on all four days starting on Thursday. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will have a 36-hole cut. The team event is hyped by fans as it is the only one of its kind in the PGA Tour schedule.

2023 Zurich Classic field

Here are the 80 teams for this year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans:

Matt Fitzpatrick - Alex Fitzpatrick

Collin Morikawa - Max Homa

Si Woo Kim - Tom Kim

Sam Burns - Billy Horschel

Xander Schauffele - Patrick Cantlay

Kurt Kitayama - Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Brehm - Mark Hubbard

Joel Dahmen - Denny McCarthy

Tyler Duncan - Hank Lebioda

Harris English - Tom Hoge

Jim Herman - Ryan Armour

Sungjae Im - Keith Mitchell

Andrew Landry - Austin Cook

Luke List - Henrik Norlander

Taylor Moore - Matthew NeSmith

Trey Mullinax - Scott Stallings

Chad Ramey - Martin Trainer

J.J. Spaun - Hayden Buckley

Robert Streb - Troy Merritt

Nick Taylor - Adam Hadwin

Michael Thompson - Paresh Amin

Brendon Todd - Patton Kizzire

Erik van Rooyen - MJ Daffue

Matt Wallace - Callum Shinkwin

Richy Werenski - Scott Brown

Jason Dufner - Kevin Chappell

Zach Johnson - Steve Stricker

Jimmy Walker - D.A. Points

Thorbjorn Olesen - Nicolai Hojgaard

John Daly - David Duval

Edoardo Molinari - Luke Donald

Sam Saunders - Eric Cole

Victor Perez - Thomas Detry

Ryan Palmer - Scott Piercy

Sahith Theegala - Justin Suh

Davis Riley - Nick Hardy

Taylor Pendrith - Michael Gligic

Wyndham Clark - Beau Hossler

Lee Hodges - Robby Shelton

Brandon Wu - Joseph Bramlett

Dylan Frittelli - Matti Schmid

David Lipsky - Aaron Rai

Russell Knox - Brian Stuard

Sam Ryder - Doc Redman

Greyson Sigg - Brice Garnett

Callum Tarren - Ben Taylor

Max McGreevy - Sam Stevens

Chesson Hadley - Ben Martin

Nick Watney - Charley Hoffman

Doug Ghim - Kramer Hickok

Kevin Tway - Kelly Kraft

Matthias Schwab - Vincent Norrman

Austin Smotherman - Harry Higgs

Justin Lower - Dylan Wu

Zac Blair - Marty Dou

Ben Griffin - Ryan Gerard

Davis Thompson - Will Gordon

Byeong Hun An - S.H. Kim

David Lingmerth - Jonas Blixt

Tyson Alexander - Carl Yuan

Harry Hall - Akshay Bhatia

Harrison Endycott - Aaron Baddeley

Michael Kim - S.Y. Noh

Austin Eckroat - Scott Harrington

Brent Grant - Kevin Roy

Paul Haley II - Cody Gribble

Carson Young - Kyle Westmoreland

Tano Goya - Trevor Werbylo

Augusto Nunez - Fabian Gomez

Brandon Matthews - Sean O'Hair

Trevor Cone - Andrew Novak

Chad Collins - D.J. Trahan

Cameron Percy - Greg Chalmers

Bill Haas - Jonathan Byrd

Chris Stroud - William McGirt

Ricky Barnes - Kyle Stanley

Wesley Bryan - Grayson Murray

Geoff Ogilvy - Kevin Stadler

Sung Kang - Sangmoon Bae

Derek Ernst - Robert Garrigus

More details on the Zurich Classic, including schedule and prize money, will be updated soon.

